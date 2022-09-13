Tri Cascade Inc. announces its 5G TRITOM GX500c Modem
The 5G TRITOM GX500c Modem offers a variety of deployment applications for Industrial, Commercial, Automotive use - reliable, secure, immediate connectivity.
Saddle Ranch Media , Inc. (OTCMarkets: SRMX)
We have been positioning the GX500c with many clients to work in some of the most extreme environments to solve their remote connectivity needs where optimal coverage and speed are paramount.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Cascade Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMarket trading symbol “SRMX”) announces its 5G TRITOM GX500c Modem.
— Jerome Riordan, VP Bus. Dev. and Sales
The 5G TRITOM GX500c USB3 offers a rugged hardware design with flexible deployment options:
• Speed – peak data rate can hit 20Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink per mobile base station, while real-world speeds are closer to 100Mbps (download)
and 50Mbps (upload).
• Latency – four milliseconds in typical conditions and one millisecond for use cases that demand the utmost speed.
• Capacity – 5G is able to support one million connected devices per square kilometer.
The 5G Modem provides the following benefits:
Using the 5G TRITOM GX500c Modem, Tri Cascade Inc. has helped Halo (www.Halo.Car) achieve super-fast and secure 5G coverage to summon a driverless vehicle for residents and visitors in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Halo partnered with Tri Cascade to use the TRITOM GX500c modem and custom designed Fin antenna to optimize the Halo Car connectivity to T-Mobile’s 5G network in Las Vegas. By partnering with Tri Cascade, Halo was able to move its proof on concept forward to get the Halo vehicles on the road and operating on T-Mobile’s super-fast 5G network in Las Vegas, for safe and remote piloted driving. “We are very excited that the GX500c has performed so well for Halo that they just placed an additional order to expand their fleet.” said Jerome Riordan, Tri Cascade Inc. Vice President, Business Development and Sales. The global connected car market size was USD 14.34 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
The TRITOM GX500c Modem is specifically designed to be very flexible and used in multiple environments for IoT applications (industrial, automotive and any commercial situation). Industrial use IoT growth is projected to be 23% from 2022 to 2030 and the TRITOM GX500c offers the flexibility and wide range of use customers require. With optional Fakra or SMA connections and the MM930 optimized antenna with a 10-meter extension the GX500c is the best positioned modem to solve coverage challenges. “We have been positioning the GX500c with many clients to work in some of the most extreme environments to solve their remote connectivity needs where optimal coverage and speed are paramount,” said Riordan.
The product supports Windows, Linux and MAC OS-based with built in drivers for plug and play capabilities and is backward compatible with your carriers 4G LTE network. The TRITOM GX500c can also be onboarding to our ONENET SIM management platform under multiple carrier networks. This platform can be integrated with customer device management platforms, so our partners can manage their 5G or LTE device operation with a turnkey management platform. For further information please visit www.tricascadeinc.com or send your request to jerome.riordan@tricascadeinc.com.
About TRI CASCADE. INC.
Tri Cascade, Inc., an authorized Telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since recently we added a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is it provide the Smart way of managing our environment both indoor and outdoor through the transmission, integration, monitoring and reaction to/from data management. Tri Cascade creates innovative Smart IoT solutions! For additional information, please visit: www.tricascadeinc.com.
