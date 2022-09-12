Update: Temporary closure of 210th Street in Boone County will now begin after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13

JEFFERSON, Iowa – Sept. 12, 2022 – Installation of a box culvert under 210th Street east of Boone near Robin Road and Iowa 17 will require temporarily closing the roadway to traffic after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 until Thursday, Oct. 6, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Jefferson construction office.

During this closure, traffic will follow marked detour routes.

Westbound traffic on 210th Street will be detoured south on Robin Road to Iowa 17 (S Avenue), south on Iowa 17 (S Avenue) to U.S. 30, then west on U.S. 30 to Snedden Drive where they will be directed to go north on Snedden Drive.

Eastbound traffic on 210th Street will be detoured south on Snedden Drive to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to Iowa 17 (S Avenue), north on Iowa 17 (S Avenue) to Robin Road, then north on Robin Road to 210th Street.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Jenny Hoskins at 515-386-8166 or jenny.hoskins@iowadot.us