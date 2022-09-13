LearningCart Named as a Top 20 Specialist Learning System for 2022 by Talented Learning

Top 20 LMS

LearningCart named “2022 Top 20 Specialist Learning Systems Award Winners” by the leading independent research group for learning technology buyers and sellers.

"Wow, look out industry - LearningCart is on fire! They have all of the necessary components of selling content in a single platform.” — John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst for Talented Learning

SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearningCart is honored to be included in the “2022 Top 20 Specialist Learning Systems Award Winners” list published annually by the leading independent research and consulting group for learning technology buyers and sellers, Talented Learning.

Each year, Talented Learning rigorously researches and analyzes learning systems, "paying special attention to vendors with breakthrough business models, noteworthy technologies, stellar services and other meaningful differentiators." Meeting these criteria is a huge testament to the work done by the LearningCart team to develop a comprehensive turn-key solution that addresses the most problematic issues that users face when utilizing a Learning Management System (LMS). The end result is a product that is more intuitive and user-friendly enabling organizations to easily market, seamlessly deliver, and profitably sell their learning and training products around the world.

"Wow, look out industry - LearningCart is on fire." says John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst for Talented Learning. "They have all of the necessary components of selling content in a single platform. One of the really interesting features is that they have figured out how to have customizations without interrupting the upgrade path. So, if you are a bigger client needing certain customizations, they can do that with almost a modular approach to their code rather than altering the core code. That's pretty cool."

The LearningCart software features a robust LMS, CMS and E-commerce system with hundreds of integrations and plugins. LearningCart has processed more than half a billion dollars in revenue serving up training to millions of users with zero incidents of fraud.

"I've been in the L&D world for over 26 years now and I have never come across a better platform for selling training", comments Troy Gorostiza, VP of Solutions. "I started using LearningCart for my own clients and was instantly sold - I had to be a part of this."

LearningCart is a modular platform enabling customers of all sizes to configure the solution to meet their needs, not only for today but for their future growth.

About LearningCart

LearningCart provides everything an organization needs to transform their training, or educational offerings, into a robust revenue stream. From the single unified platform, customers can access an integrated website builder, e-commerce shopping cart, blog engine, learning management system (LMS), as well as a variety of integrations with popular 3rd party platforms. The solution lets you market, sell, and deploy nearly any type of educational product, including eLearning, videos, on-demand training, live webinars, physical products (such as books/materials), e-books, downloadable files, and even access to 3rd party systems.

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning, LLC is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs.