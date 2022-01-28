Online Degree Names LearningCart as a Top LMS for 2022

LearningCart listed among “Best LMS for 2022” by the leading consumer education website, OnlineDegree.com.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearningCart is honored to be included in the “Best LMS for 2022” list published annually by the leading consumer education website, OnlineDegree.com.

This year’s focus was on “Ease of Use”, which is a huge testament to the work done by the LearningCart team to develop a comprehensive turn-key solution that addresses the most problematic issues that users face when utilizing a Learning Management System (LMS). The end result is a product that is more intuitive and user-friendly enabling organizations to easily market, seamlessly deliver, and profitably sell their learning and training products around the world.

"Our approach was probably more selfish to start", says Christian Gainsbrugh, CTO and Chief Architect. “When we began serving clients in the LMS space more than ten years ago, we had trouble finding all of the solutions our clients needed in a single place. Clients were piecing together elements of numerous different platforms to make what they needed. We knew there had to be a more efficient and scalable solution - so we built one.”

The LearningCart software is more than an LMS, it features a robust CMS and E-commerce system with hundreds of integrations and plugins. LearningCart has processed more than half a billion dollars in revenue serving up training to millions of users with zero incidents of fraud. The 'ease of use' focus was clearly displayed not only on the backend management but also in the end user experience taking the consumer seamlessly from shopping cart to training.

"I've been in the L&D world for over 26 years now and I have never come across a better platform for selling training", comments Troy Gorostiza, VP of Solutions. "I started using LearningCart for my own clients and was instantly sold - I had to be a part of this."

LearningCart recently announced their release of version 12 which introduces new features; most notably, customized sub-portals that can be branded and managed by the customer's customer.

About LearningCart

LearningCart provides everything an organization needs to transform their training, or educational offerings, into a robust revenue stream. From the single unified platform, customers can access an integrated website builder, e-commerce shopping cart, blog engine, learning management system (LMS), as well as a variety of integrations with popular 3rd party platforms. The solution lets you market, sell, and deploy nearly any type of educational product, including eLearning, videos, on-demand training, live webinars, physical products (such as books/materials), e-books, downloadable files, and even access to 3rd party systems.

LearningCart is a modular platform enabling customers of all sizes to configure the solution to meet their needs, not only for today but for their future growth.

About OnlineDegree.com

OnlineDegree.com is an educational platform founded by edtech startup veterans and academics in higher education. The site has appeared in hundreds of media outlets and publications for its work to educate working adults and academic professors and administrators on various ways to improve the affordability and accessibility of higher education.