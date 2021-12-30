LearningCart wins Brandon Hall Gold award for best Advance in External Training

LearningCart earned this recognition for their comprehensive platform used to easily market, deliver, and profitably deploy learning and training products.

Being recognized for this award provides further validation that what we have been building the last 10+ years aligns with our customers’ needs to sell, market and grow their training businesses” — Troy Gorostiza

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearningCart, a leading e-commerce LMS provider has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training” category. LearningCart’s win was announced on December 9th, 2021.

LearningCart earned this recognition for their comprehensive platform used by individuals and organizations alike to easily market, seamlessly deliver, and profitably deploy their learning and training products.

The solution is comprised of a Content Management System (CMS), Learning Management System (LMS) and fully integrated e-commerce engine that enables customers to have a single solution for all their training platform needs. “As training continues to extend outside of traditional enterprises and institutions, it has been an exciting time to work in educational technology. Although there are an increasing number of solutions available to customers working in this space, we believe the focus of LearningCart and the well as the breadth of our features continue to set our platform apart” said Christian Gainsbrugh, CTO and Co-Founder of LearningCart. “Being recognized for this award provides further validation and credence that what we have been building the last 10+ years aligns with our customers’ needs to sell, market and grow their training businesses”, added Troy Gorostiza – VP of Customer Solutions.

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

“HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see.”A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

• Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

• Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

• Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

• Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About LearningCart

LearningCart provides everything an organization needs to transform their training, or educational offerings, into a robust revenue stream. From the single unified platform, customers can access an integrated website builder, e-commerce shopping cart, blog engine, learning management system (LMS), as well as a variety of integrations with popular 3rd party platforms. The solution lets you market, sell, and deploy nearly any type of educational product, including eLearning, videos, on-demand training, live webinars, physical products (such as books/materials), e-books, downloadable files, and even access to 3rd party systems.

LearningCart is a modular platform enabling customers of all sizes to configure the solution to meet their needs, not only for today but for their future growth.

www.learningcart.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts.

www.brandonhall.com