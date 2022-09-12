Jordan Lake Jordan Lake "Video Promo Photo" Dancing with the Dark Side "Jordan Lake"

Former “American Idol Contestant” Jordan Lake To Perform his New Music Live in Las Vegas

Jordan’s Music Journey has been an exciting one. Born and Raised in North Carolina Jordan has been making music since an early age. When he was only 4 years old he began singing in church, and by the time he was a teenager he was writing his own music. Jordan even appeared on the very popular singing show “American Idol” and has worked with Warner Records.

After some amazing opportunities, He has evolved as a skilled singer and songwriter who has a unique sound that people love. His passion and dedication to his art shows in his music style. His music is a perfect blend of free flowing lyrics with an upbeat sound and an unrestricted vocal range that is exhilarating, and makes you want to dance. He gathers his musical inspirations from legends such as Kelly Clarkson, Fleetwood Mac, Pink, Imagine Dragons, and Billy Idol to name a few.

Jordan has created some amazing new music such as “Dancing with The Dark Side”, and “Neon Nights” that can be found on all Streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more exciting news to come from this talented Musician.



He will be performing live September 13th at the Freezone NightClub 610 East Naples Drive Las Vegas, Nevada.

