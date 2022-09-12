U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. David Valadao for California’s 22nd Congressional District

Arvin, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative David Valadao (R-CA-21) to represent California’s Twenty-Second Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Born and raised in Hanford, Rep. David Valadao’s strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of the Valley are significant,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs and Chief of Staff Ron Eidshaug. “As a local farmer, Congressman Valadao uniquely understands the challenges and economic needs facing the workforce and families in the Central Valley. He is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move our nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Representative Valadao in his re-election.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country and especially the Central Valley,” said Congressman Valadao. “The last few years have shown us just how devastating burdensome government regulations make it for businesses to survive in this country. I’ll continue to support pro-growth economic policies in Congress that create jobs and opportunities for my constituents in the Valley.”

“We take our responsibility to reliably bring fresh, healthy, and safe produce to communities around the world very seriously,” said Dana Brennan, Vice President of External Affairs at Grimmway Farms. “In order to continue that work alongside our employees, it’s vital we have advocates in Congress that understand agriculture at its core. Congressman Valadao continues to represent the industry with distinction and has shown he stands with us on a number of issues.”

