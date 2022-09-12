Lumineux Debuts 14-Pack Whitening Strips & Bright2 Pen at Walmart

Making their debut at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com are the 14-Pack of Lumineux's Best-Selling Whitening Strips (ranked #1 on Amazon and clinically proven to whiten in just 30 minutes with no sensitivity) and the Lumineux Bright2 Pen

Dentist-Formulated, Certified Non-Toxic, Enamel-Safe Products Now Available in Stores Nationwide and on Walmart.com

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumineux Oral Essentials™ has partnered with Walmart to launch two products to help us whiten and brighten without harm at Walmart’s everyday low prices.

Making their debut at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com are the 14-Pack of Lumineux's Best-Selling Whitening Strips (ranked #1 on Amazon and clinically proven to whiten in just 30 minutes with no sensitivity) and the Lumineux Bright2 Pen (apply as needed for 60 seconds to protect teeth against future stains while whitening with nourishing essential oils) – a Walmart exclusive for retail.

While other oral care products use harsh bleaches and hydrogen peroxide (which can cause sensitivity and receding gum lines), Lumineux products are formulated with purposeful and uncompromising ingredients like Dead Sea salt, essential oils, coconut oil and aloe vera.

“For over 70 years oral care has been focused on one thing: killing bacteria,” said company founder and CEO Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, an acclaimed Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist. “It’s been the solution for everything from cavities to bad breath. Unfortunately, we now know this approach is both ineffective (people still have cavities and bad breath) and harmful.”

“Backed by scientific evidence, I can confidently say we have a better way at hand,” Maddahi added. “By supporting good bacteria and detoxifying bad, we can improve oral health without the harm.”

A 35-year veteran in private dentistry, Dr. Maddahi has treated more than 6,000 patients and worked with leading university laboratories to conduct non-biased, groundbreaking studies on the nature of the body’s defense systems and what happens when we introduce supposedly beneficial chemicals to our bodies. He also is the author of two best-selling books on oral health – Anti-Aging Dentistry and The Hidden Epidemic – and the recently-released The Toxic Overload, which pulls back the curtain about the body’s natural defenses and how to experience whole body health.

Following years of research, Dr. Maddahi discovered that it’s not the bacteria, but rather the toxins of the bacteria that causes cavities, gum disease and bad breath. He created Lumineux to formulate toothpastes, mouthwashes and whitening products to neutralize the harmful toxins that cause cavities, gum disease and bad breath without killing any bacteria.

Over the past seven years, there have been 58 double-blind clinical and laboratory studies conducted mostly by independent universities confirming the safety and effectiveness of Lumineux. The products also have garnered rave customer reviews. In fact, the Lumineux whitening strips were a Top 10 Best-Selling Product on Amazon for Prime Day, ranking #3 in Health & Household.

Walmart.com has carried Lumineux whitening products since 2021. The products can also be found in Whole Foods, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Sprouts stores nationwide and are available from Amazon in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

About Lumineux

Founded in Beverly Hills in 2014 by renowned cosmetic dentist, Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, Lumineux is dedicated to making oral care products from purposeful and uncompromising ingredients that are clinically proven to clean, freshen and whiten without the harm. Above and beyond oral care, moral careTM. For more information about the Lumineux difference, to find retailers or to purchase the products online, visit Lumineuxhealth.com or call 1-888-773-5273. Or follow @Lumineuxhealth on Instagram.

