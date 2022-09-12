Troop F Weekly Report 09-05 to 09-11-22

Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 9/5/2022
Town: woodland
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy investigated a theft of lumber at a residence/farm in Woodland. Tr. Roy received anonymous information regarding the theft, the offender. After speaking with the property owner, got a description of the stolen lumber, and investigated. Tr. Roy was able to locate the wood, interview the offender, and issued him a criminal summons for the crime. The lumber was returned to its owner.
Incident Type: OAS / VCR
Date: 9/6/2022
Town: caribou
Trooper: CPL. QUINT
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the car and investigating, it was determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was on bail with a curfew. The man also admitted to knowing the vehicle was not safe to be on the roadway due to worn and missing components. Tr. Roy issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and VCR, and a traffic summons for operating a defective motor vehicle, failing to stop at a stop sign, and not having an inspection certificate. The man was issued a warning for being in violation of his curfew.
Incident Type: oas
Date: 9/8/2022
Town: New Sweden
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in New Sweden and stopped a vehicle for speeding. After an investigation, it was determined the man had a suspended Maine driver’s license for insurance violations. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for having an expired inspection certificate. He was issued a warning for speeding.
Incident Type: traffic stop
Date: 9/6/2022
Town: patten
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten and observed a vehicle with defective equipment. After stopping the vehicle and investigating, it was found the man had an expired driver’s far over 90 days. Tr. Castonguay also suspected the 2022/2023 inspection certificate attached to the vehicle was fraudulent. Upon further examination, it was discovered the sticker belonged to a different vehicle. The sticker was removed, and the driver was issued a criminal summons for operating with an expired driver’s license over 90 days and a criminal summons for displaying a fictitious inspection certificate.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 9/7/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS
Brief Synopsis: A male came to the Troop F Barracks to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. The male advised he had missed his court date and just wanted to get the issue resolved. Cpl. Kilcollins placed the male under arrest and contacted a bail commissioner. The male was bailed on his warrant and given a new court date.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 9/9/2022
Town: Merrill
Trooper: TR. BARNARD
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to the report of a vehicle theft in Merrill. An employee from Northeast Paving called in to report one of their pickups were missing. The truck had been taken from their asphalt plant in Smyrna. The employee advised using GPS on the truck he was able to track it to a field in Merrill. Tr. Barnard responded to the field and the stolen truck was located towards the back of the field. At this time, it is unknown who took the pickup. This is an ongoing investigation.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 9/8/2022
Town: Grand isle
Trooper: TR. MARTIN
Brief Synopsis: Troop F received information reference to a male who was possibly hiding out in Grand Isle, who had four active warrants. One of the warrants the male was wanted on was for dissemination/ possession of sexually explicit materials of a minor. Tr. Martin and Deputies from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office checked an address for the male. Tr. Martin and Deputies located the male and placed him under arrest without incident on the four warrants. The male was able to make bail, so Tr. Martin transported him to Caribou where they met with a bail commissioner. The male was bailed and was given a new court date for the charges.
Incident Type: TRESPASS
Date: 9/05/2022
Town: SHERMAN
Trooper: TR. SAUCIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a complaint from a local business in Sherman advising a male subject was acting inappropriately while at the store. They requested Tr. Saucier serve the man a trespass notice. Tr. Saucier met with the Stacyville man and served him a Criminal Trespass notice.
Incident Type: illegal transportation
Date: 9/05/2022
Town: sherman
Trooper: tr. saucier
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a complaint of a vehicle doing burnouts in Sherman. Tr. Saucier located and stopped the vehicle for an expired registration and vehicle defects. Tr. Saucier found alcohol in the vehicle and as a result charged the Stacyville man with Illegal Transportation of Liquor as well as no insurance.
Incident Type: trespass
Date: 9/06/2022
Town: limestone
Trooper: cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a call from a local business in Limestone advising a female had been in the store causing a disturbance. They requested the female be served a trespass notice. Cpl. Casavant met with the 45-year-old Limestone woman and served her the notice without incident.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 9/06/2022
Town: sherman
Trooper: tr. saucier
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Sherman when he stopped a vehicle for multiple defects. As a result of the stop, Tr. Saucier arrested the operator, a 44-year-old Sherman man for Operating after Revocation (3 priors). Tr. Saucier also charged him with Attaching False Plates. The man was transported to East Millinocket PD where he made bail.
Incident Type: OUI
Date: 9/09/2022
Town: mars hill
Trooper: tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton and Sgt. Haines responded to a motor vehicle crash on Fort Street in Mars Hill. As a result of Tr. Cotton’s investigation, he arrested and charged a 24-year-old Ludlow man for OUI. The man was taken to Aroostook County Jail after being confrontational during the majority of the investigation.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 9/10/2022
Town: presque isle
Trooper: tr. cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton stopped a vehicle in Presque Isle for a vehicle defect. As a result of the stop, Tr. Cotton summonsed a 47-year-old Limestone woman with civil OAS.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 9/11/2022
Town: perham
Trooper: cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a theft report from a man in Woodland. He advised he spent the night at a friend’s house in Perham the night before. When he woke up, he found someone had gone into his truck and stolen several items. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS
Date: 9/11/2022
Town: houlton
Trooper: sgt. haines/tr. sylvia
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines and Tr. Sylvia attended a 9/11 memorial service at Memorial Park in Houlton.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 9/11/2022
Town: limestone
Trooper: cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant responded to a grocery store in Limestone in reference to a theft. The employee advised a man and woman came into the store and attempted to purchase several items including cigarettes and a lighter. The woman left the store with the cigarettes and the lighter while the man stayed to pay for the rest of the items. When the man realized he did not bring his reusable bags with him, he told the employee he would go get them outside and come back. The man never came back to the store leading the employee to believe they were trying to steal cigarettes and the lighter. The employee did not know who the subjects were, and they arrived on foot. The investigation is ongoing.