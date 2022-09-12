Troop F Weekly Report 09-05 to 09-11-22

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/5/2022

Town: woodland

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy investigated a theft of lumber at a residence/farm in Woodland. Tr. Roy received anonymous information regarding the theft, the offender. After speaking with the property owner, got a description of the stolen lumber, and investigated. Tr. Roy was able to locate the wood, interview the offender, and issued him a criminal summons for the crime. The lumber was returned to its owner.

Incident Type: OAS / VCR

Date: 9/6/2022

Town: caribou

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the car and investigating, it was determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was on bail with a curfew. The man also admitted to knowing the vehicle was not safe to be on the roadway due to worn and missing components. Tr. Roy issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and VCR, and a traffic summons for operating a defective motor vehicle, failing to stop at a stop sign, and not having an inspection certificate. The man was issued a warning for being in violation of his curfew.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 9/8/2022

Town: New Sweden

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in New Sweden and stopped a vehicle for speeding. After an investigation, it was determined the man had a suspended Maine driver’s license for insurance violations. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for having an expired inspection certificate. He was issued a warning for speeding.

Incident Type: traffic stop

Date: 9/6/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten and observed a vehicle with defective equipment. After stopping the vehicle and investigating, it was found the man had an expired driver’s far over 90 days. Tr. Castonguay also suspected the 2022/2023 inspection certificate attached to the vehicle was fraudulent. Upon further examination, it was discovered the sticker belonged to a different vehicle. The sticker was removed, and the driver was issued a criminal summons for operating with an expired driver’s license over 90 days and a criminal summons for displaying a fictitious inspection certificate.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 9/7/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: A male came to the Troop F Barracks to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. The male advised he had missed his court date and just wanted to get the issue resolved. Cpl. Kilcollins placed the male under arrest and contacted a bail commissioner. The male was bailed on his warrant and given a new court date.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/9/2022

Town: Merrill

Trooper: TR. BARNARD

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to the report of a vehicle theft in Merrill. An employee from Northeast Paving called in to report one of their pickups were missing. The truck had been taken from their asphalt plant in Smyrna. The employee advised using GPS on the truck he was able to track it to a field in Merrill. Tr. Barnard responded to the field and the stolen truck was located towards the back of the field. At this time, it is unknown who took the pickup. This is an ongoing investigation.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 9/8/2022

Town: Grand isle

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Troop F received information reference to a male who was possibly hiding out in Grand Isle, who had four active warrants. One of the warrants the male was wanted on was for dissemination/ possession of sexually explicit materials of a minor. Tr. Martin and Deputies from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office checked an address for the male. Tr. Martin and Deputies located the male and placed him under arrest without incident on the four warrants. The male was able to make bail, so Tr. Martin transported him to Caribou where they met with a bail commissioner. The male was bailed and was given a new court date for the charges.

Incident Type: TRESPASS

Date: 9/05/2022

Town: SHERMAN

Trooper: TR. SAUCIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a complaint from a local business in Sherman advising a male subject was acting inappropriately while at the store. They requested Tr. Saucier serve the man a trespass notice. Tr. Saucier met with the Stacyville man and served him a Criminal Trespass notice.

Incident Type: illegal transportation

Date: 9/05/2022

Town: sherman

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a complaint of a vehicle doing burnouts in Sherman. Tr. Saucier located and stopped the vehicle for an expired registration and vehicle defects. Tr. Saucier found alcohol in the vehicle and as a result charged the Stacyville man with Illegal Transportation of Liquor as well as no insurance.

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 9/06/2022

Town: limestone

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a call from a local business in Limestone advising a female had been in the store causing a disturbance. They requested the female be served a trespass notice. Cpl. Casavant met with the 45-year-old Limestone woman and served her the notice without incident.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/06/2022

Town: sherman

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Sherman when he stopped a vehicle for multiple defects. As a result of the stop, Tr. Saucier arrested the operator, a 44-year-old Sherman man for Operating after Revocation (3 priors). Tr. Saucier also charged him with Attaching False Plates. The man was transported to East Millinocket PD where he made bail.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 9/09/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton and Sgt. Haines responded to a motor vehicle crash on Fort Street in Mars Hill. As a result of Tr. Cotton’s investigation, he arrested and charged a 24-year-old Ludlow man for OUI. The man was taken to Aroostook County Jail after being confrontational during the majority of the investigation.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/10/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: tr. cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton stopped a vehicle in Presque Isle for a vehicle defect. As a result of the stop, Tr. Cotton summonsed a 47-year-old Limestone woman with civil OAS.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/11/2022

Town: perham

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a theft report from a man in Woodland. He advised he spent the night at a friend’s house in Perham the night before. When he woke up, he found someone had gone into his truck and stolen several items. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 9/11/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines/tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines and Tr. Sylvia attended a 9/11 memorial service at Memorial Park in Houlton.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/11/2022

Town: limestone

Trooper: cpl. casavant