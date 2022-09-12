Northern Field Troop Weekly Report for Sept. 4 through Sept. 10

On Sept. 6, 2022, while patrolling in the town of Mattawamkeag Tr. Dwelley noticed a vehicle known to drive around Crystal Twitchell 35 y/o of Mattwamkeag. The vehicle was parked in the driveway and two individuals were loading things into it. Tr. Dwelley knew Twichell had multiple arrest warrants one of which for Class B Burglary. Twitchell had been on the run for several months. Tr. Dwelley pulled into the driveway and recognized Twitchell walking toward the house. Tr. Dwelley arrested Twitchell and transported her to Penobscot County Jail without incident.

On Sept. 9, 2022, while patrolling in the town of Mattawamkeag Tr. Dwelley noticed a silver Dodge challenger Hellcat doing a burnout on main street and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. Tr. Dwelley conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and as a result, Ira Averill 62 y/o of Prentiss, was arrested and charged with OUI Alcohol and exceeding the speed limit by 30MPH or more.

On Sept. 10, 2022, Tr. Creamer was on patrol on I-95 in Etna when he observed a vehicle speeding north bound on I-95. Trooper Creamer stopped the vehicle and after speaking with the operator Robin Morris 38 YOA of Minot was found to have a revoked license. Morris was charged for OAR and his vehicle was towed.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Cpl. Dube was patrolling on I95 in Bangor when a silver Toyota sedan bearing ME PC 3605VY passed on the right at a high rate of speed. The operator was found to be travelling 91 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone in a busy section of interstate in Bangor. The operator was identified as Felicia Comando, 23 YOA of Danforth. Comando was summonsed for criminal speed.

On Sept. 10, 2022, Tr. Haverly-Johndro responded to a possible personal injury crash, located in Stetson. Upon arrival, Tr. Haverly-Johndro observed a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole, splitting the pole in half. Tr. Haverly-Johndro was unable to locate anyone with the vehicle. Further investigation lead Tr. Haverly-Johndro to locating the operator of the vehicle the next day. Tr. Haverly-Johndro charged Chase Mitchell (24 years old of Stetson) with failing to notify by quickest means of a property damage crash.

On Sept. 5, 2022, Cpl. Jeff Taylor and Sgt. Jeff Ingemi responded to a third-party report of a verbal argument at the White Birches in Hancock. Upon arrival, troopers located and identified a couple in a vehicle talking. As a result of the investigation, Carl Miller, 33, of Hancock, was arrested for domestic violence assault.

On Sept. 8, 2022, Tr. Nelson stopped a vehicle travelling 97mph in a 60mph zone. Tr. Nelson initiated the stop at 187 NB and made contact with the driver, Bethany Carr (35 of Canaan). She stated she was late for work, and thought she was going around 80mph. Bethany was summonsed for Criminal Speed.



On Sept. 8, 2022, Tr. Gould responded to a seasonal residence in Lakeville where it was reported sometime in the last two days someone cut the lock on the victim’s trailer. The suspect stole a brand-new Milwaukee branch cutter and damaged the residence’s motion sensor lights. No identified suspects at this time. Investigation continues.

On sept. 8, 2022, Tr. Olmstead observed a red Nissan Altima pulling out of a gas station onto Griffin Rd. in Bangor without its headlights on at nighttime. Tr. Olmstead conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Michael Voye, 45 of Bangor. Michael’s license was currently suspended. Tr. Olmstead summonsed Michael for OAS.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Tr. Ramp stopped a vehicle for traveling 93mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 95 in Bangor. Tr. Ramp identified the operator as Daniel Bachner, 20 of Gorham. Tr. Ramp summonsed Bachner for criminal speed.

On Sept. 10, 2022, at approximately 0855 hours, Tr. Plaisted took a complaint from; Stacy Castonguay, 56, of Stetson. Stacy reported that her brother, Thomas M. Stevens, 52, of Gray is driving without a license in the Stetson area and is an alcoholic. Stacy provided a vehicle description and plate number. Tr. Plaisted told Stacy he would see about locating him. Tr. Plaisted also determined that Thomas license was revoked, and his vehicle license plates were false attached. At approximately 1012 hours, Tr. Plaisted locate Thomas driving on the Burleigh Road in Stetson. Thomas was in the vehicle described by Stacy. Tr. Plaisted stopped the vehicle and Thomas was the sole occupant. Thomas was arrested and charged with OAR, Class C, VCR, Class C and False Attachments of Plates; Class E. Thomas was transported to PCJ in Bangor. No bail was awarded.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Tr. Kurth summonsed Yi Li, 56 of Mattawamkeag, for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration. Li has previously been warned about his suspended registration. However, he has failed to pay toll fees – the cause for registration suspension.

On Sept. 10, 2022 Tr. Einar Mattson stopped a vehicle on Main Street, Franklin for speeding. Tr. Mattson arrested the operator, Jesse Foster (42) Bucksport for OAS and a warrant for theft by deception / home repair fraud.

On Sept. 10, 2022, Tr. Kim Sawyer arrested Kari Lofgren (39) of Portland for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

