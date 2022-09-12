MPUC TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARINGS IN SUMMIT NATURAL GAS PROPOSED RATE INCREASE CASE

September 12, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold two public witness hearings in Summit Natural Gas' Proposed Rate Increase and Alternative Rate Plan Case.

-Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Cumberland Town Hall 290 Tuttle Road Cumberland Center, Maine 04021

-Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Maine Public Utilities Commission 26 Katherine Drive Hallowell, Maine 04347

In March 2022, Summit filed a request with the Commission for an Alternative Rate Plan for its natural gas delivery rates. The proposal requests a seven-year rate plan that sets starting rates generating additional revenues of $2.8 million through a 30 percent rate increase in year one, after which Summit proposes that it be authorized to increase rates by up to 15 percent each year in years two through seven. Summit bases the proposed increase on a return of equity of 11.10 percent and a return on rate base of 8.15 percent. Summits existing alternative rate plan expires December 31, 2022.

Any member of the public who is not a party to this case will have the opportunity to present testimony or comments during the hearing to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding. Sworn testimony, given under oath, will become part of the official record of the case and considered in the final decision. Unsworn testimony will not become part of the official case record. Sign language interpreters will be present during the hearing to assist the hearing impaired who wish to testify or monitor the hearing.

Anyone wishing to file written comments in the case rather than present at the public witness hearing may do so via the Commissions Case Management System, CMS.

All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2022-00025.

