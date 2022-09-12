Make Space Capital Partners Completes the Acquisition of Seven New Storage Investments

Featuring Four of the Investments

Make Space Capital Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven storage investments, increasing its total number of investments to sixteen.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a $51.6 million acquisition of seven storage investments from related party vendors. The storage investments are located from British Columbia to Ontario, including Vancouver Island, BC, Edmonton, AB, Calgary, AB, Kitchener, ON, and Mississauga, ON.

The acquisition of these assets adds over 3,800 units and over 450,000 square feet of net rentable space to the current portfolio, nearly doubling the storage offerings in the Fund. With these acquisitions, the Fund has acquired over $77 million of storage assets this year and now operates 950,000 square feet of rentable storage space.

Danny Freedman, Director of Business Development for the Fund and co-owner of Make Space Inc. (the “Manager” of the Fund), noted, “We are extremely excited to complete this significant acquisition for the Fund. The addition of these assets validates the incredible work our team has done to create value in the Fund for both present and future inventors.”

About Make Space Capital Partners

The Fund is a privately held limited partnership that is building a portfolio of stabilized self-storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The Fund was launched in July of 2019 with the goal of acquiring 15 to 20 quality self-storage investments. It is progressing well with 16 storage properties now in the Fund, and several acquisition opportunities in the pipeline.

The executive management team of the Fund brings over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable flees, and logistics. In addition, the founders of the Manager have extensive contacts in the industry to assist the sourcing quality, off-market acquisitions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund’s securities.