Creekside Corn Maze in Upstate New York Offers Family Fun Adventure and Breath-Taking Views

Creekside Corn Maze Family Fun at Creekside Corn Maze

MORRIS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families are always looking for fun and exciting places to enjoy with the kids. With the crisp days of fall approaching, the Szrowka family is sending out an invitation for adventure seekers to come and explore their Creekside Corn Maze. Opening weekend is September 23-25, 2022, and they will be open weekends throughout the fall.

The Szrowka family’s 200-acre farm, nestled in the breath-taking Butternut Valley of Morris, New York, is surrounded by beauty and wildlife. To add to the ambiance, there is the Butternut Creek that flows through three sides of the farm, making it a picture-perfect setting. Family fun is the order of the day and Creekside Corn Maze serves up a huge helping of it.

The maze itself is on over 10 acres of land, making it the largest in the area, professionally designed, GPS planted, and guaranteed to keep folks twisting and turning in pursuit of a way out. Kids will like the interactive and educational games posted throughout the maze. To add to the amusement, there is a family play area complete with playgrounds, cornhole, games, and more.

Children will delight at seeing the farm animals including horses, cattle, sheep, and goats. They can also search for their own perfect pumpkin for carving in the farm’s huge 5-acre pumpkin patch. There are also pre-picked pumpkins available. With the magnificent fall foliage as a backdrop, go for a hayride where some whitetail deer or turkeys may be seen. Before leaving, stop by one of their many bonfire pits to feast on some yummy, gooey s’mores. The Szrowka family has put together a recipe for all day enjoyment for the entire family at the Creekside Corn Maze. Come and join them and make a memory.

For more information, please contact the Szrowka family at phone: 607-263-0756 or Email: creeksidecornmaze@gmail.com or visit website: www.creeksidecornmaze.com.