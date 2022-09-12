Black Fairy Godmother Foundation Hosting 3rd Purple Diamond Awards in New Jersey, Saturday, November 5th, 2022
Black tie event at the Newark Museum of Art in NJ to feature special musical guests Kenny Lattimore and Jeff Redd as well as recognize community leaders.NEWARK, NJ, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, a non-profit 501-3c, will hold its third annual Purple Diamond Awards at the Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington Street, Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm. On this special night, the organization will honor those who have worked tirelessly to help provide support for communities of color and marginalized areas that have fallen between the cracks of resources and need help beyond existing sources.
"As the founder of the Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, I am committed to helping those make it through the tough times and find new success," says Simone Gordon, CEO of the Black Fairy Godmother. "Over the past year, we have helped hundreds of families survive the COVID years. Now, there are hundreds, if not thousands, more who need assistance. Without our support, they may lose their homes, healthcare, and their dignity. To help them find a new foundation for growth, development and success, this is why I present our yearly fundraiser, the Purple Diamond Awards."
The musical guests -- Kenny Lattimore and Jeff Redd -- will bring gratitude for giving recognition to well-deserved honorees. Grammy Award nominated singer songwriter Kenny Lattimore has been hailed by the New York Times as a “modern soul man” thanks to hits such as “For You.” Jeff Redd brings back the 90s and the classic sounds of New Jack Swing with smashes such as “You Called and Told Me”.
The 2022 Purple Diamond Awards honorees are:
Hall of Fame Award- Hon. Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark, NJ
Diamond Award - Angelo Ellerbee, President and CEO Double XXposure Media
Circle of Honor Award - Jenise JT Fountain
Difference Maker Award - Shaka Zulu, Black Panther Party, Newark NJ Chapter
Visionary Award - Kate Barnhart, New Alternative LGBT Homeless Resource Center, NYC
The President's Circle Award - Isaiah House (Zammeah Bivins-Gibson)
Culture of Resistance Award - Growing 4 Ward Organization (Carlos Walton)
Honoree In Memoriam: Living Our Values Award the late Mary E. Patterson (Former Essex/Orange County Councilwoman, 5th Ward)
"I know firsthand what help looks like as a single young woman who has a child with disabilities and only limited means," said Gordon, who just graduated from college with a degree in nursing. "I don't want women who experience domestic abuse or hard times to be alone. The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation makes sure that together, we can survive, thrive and move forward with hope. I graduated like many other women will in our program because hope was met with action."
Tickets and Sponsorship Information -
The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation is a US 501(c)(3) public charity.
For ticket information, go to eventbrite.com/thepurplediamondawardsgala
Interested in sponsoring the Purple Diamond Awards? Click here to review our sponsorship deck - www.publications.unityfirst.com/purplediamondawards2022
For sponsorship, advertising opportunities and media inquiries, contact Double XXposure Media at angelo@dxxnyc.com
