Traffic Pattern Changes on I-70 between Exit 1A and Exit 0 beginning September 14

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a change in traffic pattern on I-70 Westbound between the Wheeling Tunnel (Exit 1A) and the Wheeling Island (Exit 0) Wednesday, September 14. This traffic pattern will be in place for three to four weeks and is being implemented to provide access to the Main Street Bridge approach slab, expansion joint, and drainage system.


Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

