A WWII Era Veteran Receives Crucial Home Repairs
Robert Cochrane, a 95 year old Army AND Airforce Veteran, lives out his days with safety and accessibility thanks to Purple Heart Homes.
Purple Heart Homes continues in our resolve to leave no Veteran behind. ”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A WWII Veteran, Robert Cochrane, received crucial home repairs from Purple Heart Homes with funding assistance from Lowe's Home Improvement and various community donors. Purple Heart Homes is honored to celebrate the Veteran and his family on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1347 Orvis Street in Charlotte, NC with various members of the community that took part in improving the Veteran's life.
— John Gallina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Purple Heart Homes
At the young age of 9 years old, Mr. Cochrane left school to help on his family's farm. He was only able to complete grades K-5. After years of financial hardships throughout Robert's childhood, the Cochrane family sold the farm for a cheap price during his teenage years. In response to the lifestyle change, Mr. Cochrane volunteered to join the military at 18 years old and served from 1945-1947.
Throughout his military career, the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce enabled Robert Cochrane to continue his education through the 8th grade. While in service, the Veteran sent money home to take care of his father, stepmother, and half siblings. He was truly dedicated to a life of serving.
His servant's heart did not stop when discharged from the military. In 1956, Robert and the late Ruth Cochrane purchased their first and only home in Charlotte, NC. They raised five children in their one-story house. The Cochrane family was well-known in the community for opening their home to anyone in need.
"I have always opened and welcomed my home to my family and friends when they needed a temporary place to stay. I loved working in my garden when I was able, and I shared my vegetables with neighbors, family, and friends. I am also known for my famous pound cakes and my homemade soup that I regularly took to church. My house holds a lot of memories," said the 95 year old WWII Era Veteran.
Unfortunately, the house deteriorated throughout the years. There was significant water damage in the main bathroom stemming from a plumbing and roof leak. The leak caused structural damage to the wall framing, floor joists, and girders. In addition, there was evidence of mold in all bathrooms. The Veteran was unable to use the main bathroom due to the risk of his bathtub and toilet falling through floor. Furthermore, the roof is 32 years old, double shingled, and it needed to be replaced. Unsure where to turn for financial support, the family stumbled upon Purple Heart Homes (PHH). Purple Heart Homes (PHH), with its essential partners, was proud to help Mr. Cochrane.
"Purple Heart Homes is thankful for the opportunity to serve WWII Veteran Robert Cochrane. He served our Nation during a dark time in our history and now we have had the opportunity to return the love and let him know he has not been forgotten in his time of need. As a member of The Greatest Generation we will forever be indebted for his sacrifice for our freedoms. The ranks of The Greatest Generation continue to dwindle, but our respect and compassion for them will not," says John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
email us here