TCEQ’s Take Care of Texas program seeks entries for video contest

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is once again looking to see how the state’s students Take Care of Texas through its annual Take Care of Texas Video Contest.

The contest is open to public, private, or home-schooled students throughout Texas in grades six through twelve. The competition encourages students to learn about protecting the environment and share this knowledge in a PSA-style video.

Three high school students will win scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500, and three middle school students will win gift cards worth up to $800 for camera gear, all courtesy of Waste Management of Texas, Inc.

Videos must be 30 seconds long and portray positive ways Texans can help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, or reduce waste. Videos must include the slogan “Take Care of Texas. It’s the only one we’ve got.” Complete requirements for entries are available on the video-contest requirements webpage.

The contest deadline is Dec. 2, 2022. The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite videos in mid-January 2023. Once the public narrows down the entries, a panel of TCEQ staff and representatives from Waste Management of Texas, Inc. will choose the first, second, and third place winners from each of the grade groups. Winners will be announced in March of 2023 and celebrated online through the website and social media channels. The first-place winners will be invited to the annual Texas Environmental Excellence Awards banquet in May of 2023.

Visit TakeCareofTexas.org to be inspired by previous years’ award-winning videos.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the TCEQ that encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.