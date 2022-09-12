Cyber Defense Firm, DruvStar Sponsoring and Exhibiting at the 23rd Annual TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow
DruvStar Supports TribalHub Mission of Equipping Tribes to Prepare, Prevent, and Protect by offering a free Cyber risk assessment to its booth visitors.
DruvStar is proud to be sponsoring for the third time this year the TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow and progressing their mission of equipping tribes to prepare, prevent, and protect.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cybersecurity provider with a key focus on the Tribal and Gaming segments will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the 23rd Annual TribalNet Conference and Tradeshow in Reno, NV on September 12 - 15, 2022.
— Michael Coppert
During the tradeshow, DruvStar will be exhibiting at booth #423 where their seasoned team will be discussing and demonstrating solutions catering to the cybersecurity needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Assessment and protection services such as Penetration Testing, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) will be featured at the event as well as information on its new data security product.
For DruvStar booth visitors this year, the company is offering a free Cyber risk assessment through their security experts.
“DruvStar is proud to be sponsoring for the third time this year the TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow and progressing their mission of equipping tribes to prepare, prevent, and protect,” expressed Michael Coppert, Vice President of Business Development at DruvStar. “It has never been more important to ensure your tribal organization is protected from cyberattacks. We look forward to learning more about the cybersecurity concerns of tribal entities and identifying where DruvStar can assist with being a supportive partner,” he continued.
The four-day annual TribalNet Conference & Tradeshow conference will feature an impressive agenda including unique keynote speakers, a two-day tradeshow, a meet and greet event designed for networking, and over thirty breakout sessions to choose from.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides award-winning cybersecurity services across gaming, healthcare, government, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities for small and medium businesses. With over 100 years of gaming industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape, working 24/7 to stop attacks and protect businesses. To learn more, please visit DruvStar.com.
Viral Patel
DruvStar
+1 702-761-6814
email us here