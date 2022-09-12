LatinX Startup InternBytes Secures Amazon as a Customer

InternBytes Dashboard Jesus Max Hernandez, Co-founder InternBytes logo

InternBytes, a startup with LatinX, offers a website that connects students with internship opportunities and recently acquired Amazon as a customer.

Every inequity in this world is amplified by the lack of knowledge, InternBytes bridges that gap.” — Jesus Maximino Hernandez, Co-founder

EL PASO, TX, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InternBytes gathers peer-sourced information and reviews about internships for students and new graduates, offers a searchable database of internships, as well as tips and advice on how to make the most of your internship experience. On July 15, 2022, the LatinX startup secured Amazon as its first customer. Amazon's vast list of internship opportunities will scale InternBytes' minimum viable product (MVP) for its already growing subscriber base of 1,200 students.

InternBytes' website allows users to post anonymous reviews about their internships, broadening the search capabilities of students looking to advance or kick start their careers. The reviews are formatted to provide valuable information equipping internship seekers with the details they need to make the best decisions possible about potential positions. InternBytes is a vast repository of opportunities in many industries.

- Computer Science/Software Engineering

- iOS Engineer Intern

- Software Engineer Intern

- Analyst Intern

- Audit Intern

- Research Intern

- Amazon Future Engineer

- Business and Supply Logistics

- Advertising and Marketing

- Engineering

- Finance and Accounting

InternBytes is one of 10 LatinX startups highlighted by Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation. STTE Foundation provides support and services for LatinX startups through mentoring, preparation for investor pitch events, startup sprints, and assistance with trademarks and agreements.