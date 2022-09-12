Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: The Adams Home Farm of Northwest Fork Hundred

the book cover

In this monograph, Catherine Adams Masek examines the life and times of the Adams family and the farm they’ve lived on for seven generations. In fact, the farm has been continuously operated by the same family since 1862! Including original family photographs, this is an incredible story of family and tradition, through the lens of rural Delaware.
 
The Adams Home Farm of Northwest Fork Hundred
by Catherine A. Masek

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 


