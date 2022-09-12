Submit Release
Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program Help Qualified Iowans with Phone, Broadband Bills

Iowa Utilities Board recognizes Lifeline Awareness Week, September 12-16 

(Des Moines) – Access to phone and broadband services provides Iowans with a vital connection to emergency personnel, health care providers, community and job resources, and family and friends. Qualifying low-income residents who need assistance paying for monthly voice or broadband bills are encouraged to apply to the federal Lifeline program for potential financial assistance.

During Lifeline Awareness Week, September 12-16, 2022, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) reminds Iowans that having communications access can mean the difference between social connection and complete isolation. The IUB joins the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in promoting the Lifeline program. Lifeline offers discounts of up to $5.25 monthly for voice service or up to $9.25 per month for broadband or bundled voice and broadband service bills for qualified residents who participate in certain public assistance or veterans pension programs or meet income guidelines.

A complementary program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is also available to qualifying participants. ACP can provide a monthly discount on broadband service of up to $30 per eligible household, with an additional subsidy to permit customers to purchase a computer or tablet at a discount. The participating broadband service provider will receive the funds directly from the ACP.

Learn more about Lifeline program eligibility and rules at www.lifelinesupport.org or on the IUB Lifeline Telephone Assistance Program webpage. More information on the ACP is available on the FCC website, and you can sign up online at AffordableConnectivity.gov.

