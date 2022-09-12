LatinX Startup Parabeac Receives $1.2 Million in Funding

Parabeac logo Ivan Huerta, CEO of Parabeac

LatinX startup Parabeac, SaaS business offering solutions for app development, raised $1.2 million in funding and a $100,000 grant from Google for Startups.

EL PASO, TX, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Parabeac went from an open-source code generator to a continuous design and continuous integration (CD/CI) tool, they sought funding to further develop their app for converting Figma designs to Flutter code. The startup raised $1.2 million including a generous $100,000 from Google for Startups Latino Fund. Parabeac automates the design to code process for fast and accurate app creation with the release of Parabeac Themes. Its software provides various automated functions making the design conversion a breeze.

- Saves major time and expense by integrating Figma design directly into the code development

- Developers no longer have to hand code every piece of UI (User Interface).

- UI described in Figma, gets perfectly represented in fully responsive Flutter code

- Later tweaks can be made to the design and a pull request is automatically generated with the new changes.

- Works from a web browser, with no software to download and install

Parabeac co-founder Ivan Huerta explains, "Demand for mobile and web apps is skyrocketing and Parabeac tools help create them faster, better, and less expensively. For those already using tools like Figma & Flutter, Parabeac automatically converts design files into code."

Latino-owned startup Parabeac launched its web app in 2022 and became one of the 10 LatinX startups featured by Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation. STTE Foundation is a non-profit organization supporting LatinX startups that offer products for a better world.