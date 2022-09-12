Submit Release
MDC encourages turkey hunters to submit fall feathers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve our ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri.

Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the Archery Deer and Turkey Season or Fall Firearms Turkey Season can voluntarily submit feathers from their turkey at no cost.

Interested hunters are asked to retain a wing and 3-5 feathers from the breast after Telechecking their turkey. They will then be mailed a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost.

To receive a feather submission packet, hunters must register to participate at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers.

For more information on turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

