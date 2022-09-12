Submit Release
Paving crew scheduled for hot-mix patching on US212/Beartooth highway

A Wyoming Department of Transportation asphalt paving crew is scheduled for highway patching beginning today on US212 between US212's junction with WY296 and the Wyoming-Montana state line.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The WYDOT hot-mix asphalt patching work will take about two days to complete.

The WYDOT paving operation consists of a paving crew, a roller operator and numerous WYDOT trucks hauling the hot asphalt.

“Please obey posted speed limits during the paving operation, and obey flaggers and traffic control for safety's sake. Drivers should expect short delays,” said WYDOT Paving Foreman Shannon Armstrong of Basin. “In work zones, pay attention or pay the price.”

 

Questions about this news release may be directed to WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

