1000Bulbs Introduces New Line of PLT Solutions LED Vapor Tight Fixtures

Premium LED Vapor Tight Fixtures from PLT Solutions

GARLAND, TX, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America’s largest lighting retailer, is offering new color and wattage selectable PLT Solutions LED vapor tight fixtures that make it easy for you to customize lighting to your specifications without having to worry about them being damaged by water. The premium design featuring a modern aesthetic makes these fixtures an ideal choice for replacing existing fluorescent fixtures.

PLT Solutions’ new line of LED vapor tights includes 2, 4, and 8 foot fixtures. These fixtures have a frosted polycarbonate ribbed lens that protects the LEDs while evenly distributing the light output and reducing glare. The housing is a durable polycarbonate with a gray finish and solid steel latches. The tapered ribbed lens and LEDs are built into the fixtures with a single integrated piece. IP65 rated, these fixtures are built to restrict the entry of dust and protect them from being damaged when exposed to harsh weather or washed with high pressure blasts of water.

Two of the biggest features of these fixtures are their premium design and adjustability. These LED vapor tights have a low-profile design for an enhanced appearance. “We are extremely excited to be able to offer these premium vapor tight fixtures,” said Kim Pedersen, founder and CEO of 1000Bulbs. “Their sleeker design allows for a wider range of installation opportunities that you generally don’t have with typical vapor tights.” These features make the fixture ideal for use in car washes and outdoor applications like lighting for outdoor walkways. The design is also excellent for utility lighting in addition to indoor applications like stairwells and hallways. These fixtures are wattage and color selectable, allowing you to choose between three lumen outputs and three color temperature settings.

About 1000Bulbs: 1000Bulbs is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer. The company offers a wide array of high-quality fixtures and bulbs at low prices to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs is an influential force in the lighting industry.