Swan Island Networks and RockDove Solutions Announce Global Threat Feed Integration
Our In Case of Crisis 365 platform leverages the early warnings from TX360 as a standard service feature for our global customer base.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks and RockDove Solutions have partnered to embed TX360’s Global Alert Feed into their award-winning risk management platform, In Case of Crisis 365, effective immediately. The proprietary, analyst-driven TX360 Global Alert Feed delivers vetted security incident alerts to recipients based on potential impact. The companies are showcasing the solution at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, September 12-14.
“Getting the earliest possible warning and responding quickly and effectively means better risk mitigation for customers in all business sectors;” said Chris Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions, “Our In Case of Crisis 365 platform leverages the early warnings from TX360 as a standard service feature for our global customer base.”
In Case of Crisis 365 provides a first of its kind, management platform, offering four key benefits: a common operating picture, bringing teams together quickly, smart response workflow and reporting, and powerful stakeholder communications. Today, the platform helps organizations globally mitigate disruptions and emerging threats. It is rapidly deployable, easy to use, and easy to integrate into a security solution for continuous event management.
“Corporations can cut their risk by anticipating and proactively monitoring all types of threats,” Swan Island’s CEO, Pete O’Dell, asserted. “The integration of near real-time intelligence alerts about physical security threats and events, helps organizations identify, prevent, mitigate and respond in an enhanced fashion.”
TX360 monitors emerging threats globally for corporations across all industry segments. In addition to the global threat feed, thousands of aggregated information feeds can be finely tuned to provide proactive intelligence to both command center dashboards and email/text alerting.
Swan Island Networks and Rock Dove Solutions will be at GSX 2022 Atlanta, September 12-14, as co-sponsors of the InfraGard booth #1029.
