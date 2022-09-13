Wise Agent chosen as CRM partner for High Tech, High Touch Real Estate Conference

About

Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and take on more business.

