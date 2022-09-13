Wise Agent chosen as CRM partner for High Tech, High Touch Real Estate Conference

We at REsults Consulting are thrilled to announce that Wise Agent will be a long-term sponsor of our relationship-based, tech-infused High Tech, High Touch (HT²) Success Conferences.”
— Jeff Chalmers, CEO and Founder of HT²
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent, an Arizona-based Real Estate CRM, has partnered with REsults Consulting as the CRM partner for their High Tech, High Touch (HT²) Success Conferences. The next event will take place Sep 15, 2022, in Buffalo, New York, and will set a gold standard in mentorship.

Wise Agent has been a partner of the New York Association of REALTORS® as a preferred CRM provider since 2020. The Wise Agent team works closely with the association to provide educational webinars to their members.

“We at REsults Consulting are thrilled to announce that Wise Agent will be a long-term sponsor of our relationship-based, tech-infused High Tech, High Touch (HT²) Success Conferences,” says Jeff Chalmers, CEO, and Founder of HT². “As a long-time friend and business partner, Brandon Wise is a man of strong vision and true commitment to the real estate industry. I couldn't be more proud to have him and his team as part of our future.”

If you would like to learn more about the HT² conference event or buy tickets, just visit www.ht2.fun. To learn more about Wise Agent CRM, please visit www.wiseagent.com/succeed.

About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com/succeed.

About High Tech, High Touch: High Tech, High Touch (HT²) is a one-day relationship-centric, tech-infused and mentor-powered mobile sales conference built by successful present-day practitioners to inspire, educate and empower our fellow aspiring practitioners. Hire Us.

About

Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and take on more business.

