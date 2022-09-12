‘Vision to Victory’ is the Message from the Colorado Conference held by the Truth & Liberty Coalition
Conservative Christians come together with resolve to stand for biblical values
God is calling us to rebuild his house so that he can manifest his glory in the midst of a corrupt and pagan world.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative Christians came together from across America with resolve to stand for biblical values at the third annual Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference at Charis Bible College September 8-10.
Featuring a powerhouse list of speakers Andrew Wommack, Lance Wallnau, Mario Murillo, David Barton, William J. ‘Bill’ Federer, Bishop E.W. Jackson, Pastor Rob McCoy, Eric Metaxas, Janet Folger Porter and Richard Harris – along with members of Congress U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, and Doug Lamborn.
More than 3,500 people attended the historic event in person and online.
According to Richard Harris, executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, “From dynamic speakers to powerful patriotic performances, the Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference stirred up the spirit that made this nation great. We were blessed that so many leaders came together and shared how we as the body of Christ are turning America back toward biblical values.
Host Andrew Wommack challenged Christians to take a stand and do what is right. Citing America’s Christian heritage, the Truth & Liberty Coalition president said it’s imperative that believers get involved in their communities and being willing to risk their worldly reputations and stop the cultural decay in America.
“This is a Godly nation—it was founded upon Godly principles,” said Wommack. “And the body of Christ needs to stand up against the rewriting of history and all of this woke stuff that is happening.”
Lance Wallnau, pioneer of the “Seven Mountains” concept, addressed how Christians could reclaim key aspects of culture—the church, government, business, media, education, the family, arts, and entertainment—for God’s glory and change the state and nation. He examined how left-wing activists infiltrated communities using a widespread front of volunteers and professionals, shaping culture to fit an unbiblical worldview.
David Barton of WallBuilders challenged Christians to get involved at the local level and vote. According to Barton, too much of the focus in America is on national races and issues, when the policies that impact people daily—education, taxes, and other common issues—are often decided by local officials.
Mario Murillo, evangelist, and social commentator, called on Christians to mobilize in their nation through the spirit and power of God. He encouraged believers to not grow stale in their faith and continue to be active and involved in their communities.
“One day, we’re going to get so stirred, we’re actually going to do something,” said Murillo. “Let’s turn this into permanent change in this nation.”
Janet Folger Porter, architect of the Heartbeat Bills that are being passed in more than a dozen states, shared about how the pro-life movement has changed over the past 20 years—and how the potential for change has opened exponentially since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“When the god of the impossible lives on the inside of us, the political reality shifts around where we walk,” said Folger Porter. “The ceiling of the pro-life movement is now the floor.”
Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, Calif., recounted how his church stood strong for constitutional rights and biblical truth in the face of COVID restrictions. He shared how he resisted pressure to back down and comply with unconstitutional mandates.
“It’s time to defy and not comply,” said McCoy. “Stop just doing your job and submitting to tyranny.”
David Barton, “America’s historian” and founder of WallBuilders, decried the decline of biblical literacy, encouraging believers to dedicate themselves to reading the Word of God. According to Barton, any number of policies introduced by the political Left can be countered with biblical teaching.
“Every one of us needs to read the Bible more than we do before we can become comfortable addressing any issue,” said Barton.
Eric Metaxas, New York Times best-selling author of Bonhoeffer, pointed out that the serious issues in America did not just develop over the past few years. According to Metaxas, believers in America are facing a crisis like those faced by Christians in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. He challenged the church to speak to the critical issues of our culture or risk a similar fate.
William J. “Bill” Federer of American Minute taught from the Bible and reviewed hundreds of years of history show how tyrants project blame and accusations onto their opponents for their own crimes.
“Corrupt politicians accuse the other party of being corrupt,” said Federer. “You accuse them of the exact crime you’re guilty off.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called on Christians to have an impact on culture and society through service and spreading the Gospel. “It’s time for us to position ourselves, and rise up and take our place in Christ, and influence this nation,” said Boebert.
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., spoke of the work his office has done to solidify and preserve the United States’ long-running alliance with Israel. “America will continue to be blessed, as it has through history, as long as it continues to be a true friend and ally of Israel,” said Lamborn.
Bishop E.W. Jackson of STAND: Staying True to America’s National Destiny, spoke of his organization’s work to rebuild communities and uphold Judeo-Christian values. He detailed the nation’s forgotten foundations—obscured by the lies of activist historians—and its current social distress.
“You can’t have liberty without truth,” said Jackson. “It’s time for us to take back control of our children’s education.”
A moving and inspirational commemoration of 9/11 brought many attendees to tears. The dramatization depicting heroes of Sept. 11 was developed by Robert and Elizabeth Muren—creators of the patriotic In God We Trust musical and leaders of the Charis Bible College Film & Production School.
Conservative organizations had booths for engagement and opportunities to get involved.
