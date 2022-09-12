The Legacy of Hope Foundation Announces the Launch of the Survivor Portal and Mental Health Resources
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is thrilled to announce the launch of its Survivor Portal on September 30, 2022, on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This web page will showcase the numerous education materials and projects developed by the LHF and Survivors of Residential/Day School and the Sixties Scoop that speak to the rich histories, as well as resources and videos of the activities that Survivors have used to empower their lives to address the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities because of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
The Survivor Portal will be featuring videos of interviews recorded through our Interweaving Our Communities project. This project connects various Indigenous Peoples and communities by sharing their local cultural practices, traditions, activities, and how these practices benefit their well-being and healing journey. This project focusses on working with Indigenous Knowledge Keepers, Elders, Survivors across Canada who share with the LHF Team their self-care teachings or on-the-land practices that promote well-being. Please visit the site to see how Survivors have expanded their healing and return to cultural knowledge and practices as a fundamental part of their healing. The overall goal is to see increased well-being and cultural reclamation for Survivors their families.
In 2021, the LHF met with David Finkle, a traditional drum and flute maker, sound engineer, story-teller and producer from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in southern Ontario. In some interviews, David talks about the importance of tobacco, as well as Chaga and fish, in Indigenous cultures. There are many other videos about making ash baskets, snaring a rabbit, etc. that can be used by Survivors.
“LHF has been able to carry out this project due to donations from allies across Canada. Now this year, without physical restrictions, we will have a team travel across Canada to hold workshops where we share this information with groups of Survivors and Intergenerational Survivors, as we know this is one of the ways we can offer to Survivors to reclaim what has been taken from them leaving them feeling more empowered than ever before. It has been an honour to work with Survivors to make this all come to life,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages peoples to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
