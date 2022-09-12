Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of August 2022
Full Release:
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
Online Resources
• Fascinating Education
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Wipeout Helmet
• LuvClip® Nail Clippers
• Just Shoes for Kids
• LunchBots Large Cinco Stainless Steel Lunch Container
• Nice Papa Flip Cap Baby Bottle
• Pump-A-Collect Closed System Breast Milk Collection Cups
• Pump-A-Porter Spectra S1 Breast Pump Belt Bag
• Rylett Case for Wearable Pumps for Elvie, Willow, MomCozy, Imani Idaho Jones
• LoveHeld Baby Carrier
• Lily Jade Caroline Diaper Bag
• MyGears® Machine Set Edx Education Co Ltd
Apps and Software
• Kinoo
• Just Grandma and Me – Original Interactive Storybook
• Parent Sense SENSE IT
Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Less Mess Painting Activity Set
• Clay Sculpting Station
• CaDA Elements Flower Garden Set
• Washable Pop & Paint Watercolor Palette
Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, Video Games, etc.)
• Sensical Common Sense Networks
Children’s Picture Books
• The Panda Cub Swap
• My Travel Alphabet: 26 Magical Places on Earth
• Niko Discovers the 5 Senses Game: A mindfulness game to calm worry and anxiety.
• Iphelia: Awakening the Gift of Feeling: Children’s Edition Written and illustrated by Erick Kenneth French Tyrian Press Gold – Children’s Picture Books: Body, Mind & Spirit
• Dog Love: A Picture Book for Dog Love Written by Katelyn Ward; Illustrated by Maja Ranisavljev Bibloikid Publishing Gold – Children’s Picture Books: Domestic Animals & Pets
• Waddles the Duck: Hey, Wait for Me!
• Alice and Jack Hike the Grand Canyon
• What Do You Call YOUR Grandfather?
• What Do You Call YOUR Grandmother?
• I’m A Future Scientist Set 1
• Geraldine and the Rainbow Machine
• I’m Different & That’s OK with Me!
• The Love Light
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Warmies
• Snapo Jr. First Builder’s Kit (60 Pieces)
• Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits
• 212 Piece Rainbow Mega Pack
• Scribble Scrubbie Dinosaur Pets Waterfall
• Scribble Scrubbie Arctic Pets Snow Explorer
• smART sketcher® GO!
• Glow Art Studio
• Snapo Advanced Builders Kit (300 Pieces)
• Tie-Dye Color Chemistry Lab Set
• Glow Fusion Marker Coloring Set
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Scratch-Off Hidden Pictures Animal Puzzles
• Highlights Learn-and-Play 123 Stamper Games
• Highlights Learn-and-Play ABC Spinner Games
• Jesse Steam Mysteries: Solving Mysteries Through Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math
• Learning Kindness Activity Set
• Scratch-Off Hidden Pictures Dinosaur Puzzles
• I Have Choices – The Power of Thought Series
• Make Believe: Bedtime Stories for Children
• Desert Friends: Travels with the Pack
• Chatty the Hen Pheasant: Travels with the Pack
• The Bible for Me: Bible Stories and Prayers
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• The Highlights Book of How: Discover the Science Behind How the World Works
• Guinevere Trilogy: On the Eve of Legend, At the Dawn of Legend and The Legend
• Corrine and the Underground Province
• Koko and Friends: The Long Shots
• An Instrument for Florenda
• Nandi & The Music of the Plants
• The One and Only You!: How to Be Your Best, Truest, You-est You
Young Adult Books
• Anthology 42
Adult Books
• Does My Voice Matter:: A Journey of Self Discovery, Authenticity and Empowerment
