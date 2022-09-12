Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,026 in the last 365 days.

FIELD TEAM 6’S NEW BLUE VOTER GUIDE APP SHOWS CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS BY PROGRESSIVE ORGANIZATIONS

Jason Berlin headshot (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)

Jason Berlin headshot (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)

A voter checks her ballot using the Blue Voter Guide to show candidate endorsements. (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)

A voter checks her ballot using the Blue Voter Guide to show candidate endorsements. (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)

Field Team 6 volunteers rejoice after registering a voter in Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)

Field Team 6 volunteers rejoice after registering a voter in Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)

The Blue Voter Guide is available now in nine battleground states

LOS ANGELES, CALIF., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grassroots voter registration organization FieldTeam6.org has a new, simple and shareable get-out-the-vote tool, Blue Voter Guide (bluevoterguide.org), that aims to bring first-time or hesitant voters over the threshold into easy, confident voting.

The Blue Voter Guide app is available for use in the battleground states of Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin and can be used on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

According to Field Team 6 founder and executive director Jason Berlin, the Blue Voter Guide makes voting easy by clearly showing the endorsements of a wide range of progressive organizations.

“The Blue Voter Guide will show your ballot for all national offices, all statewide offices and ballot measures and your state legislators. If you live in a large population county or in a state capital, you’ll see local races as well,” he said. “We’re driving turnout by turning sample ballots into simple super ballots, making voting easy and fun.”

To use the Blue Voter Guide, voters go to BlueVoterGuide.org, enter their address and view a ballot with candidates, propositions and judges—along with endorsements from the Democratic Party and progressive organizations. The choices voters make can be shared through the app with friends and family by email and on social media.

Berlin noted that the Blue Voter Guide does not collect or distribute address information.
To view a video demonstration of the Blue Voter Guide click Blue Voter Guide Video.

About Field Team 6
Field Team 6 was launched in 2019 to register new Democrats in swing states and districts that were most needed to expand the House majority, flip the Senate and take back the White House. Having accomplished that goal by helping to register 1.5 million Democratic voters, now Field Team 6 is working to register one million new Democrats before the do-or-die midterms in order to create a workable Senate majority, save the House and elect Democrats down ballot – all to save democracy itself. For more information, visit https://FieldTeam6.org.
-30-


Jay Nachman
Press Releases, Etc.
+1 215-868-8057
email us here

You just read:

FIELD TEAM 6’S NEW BLUE VOTER GUIDE APP SHOWS CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS BY PROGRESSIVE ORGANIZATIONS

Distribution channels: Social Media, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.