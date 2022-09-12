FIELD TEAM 6’S NEW BLUE VOTER GUIDE APP SHOWS CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS BY PROGRESSIVE ORGANIZATIONS
A voter checks her ballot using the Blue Voter Guide to show candidate endorsements. (Photo courtesy of Field Team 6)
The Blue Voter Guide is available now in nine battleground statesLOS ANGELES, CALIF., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grassroots voter registration organization FieldTeam6.org has a new, simple and shareable get-out-the-vote tool, Blue Voter Guide (bluevoterguide.org), that aims to bring first-time or hesitant voters over the threshold into easy, confident voting.
The Blue Voter Guide app is available for use in the battleground states of Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin and can be used on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.
According to Field Team 6 founder and executive director Jason Berlin, the Blue Voter Guide makes voting easy by clearly showing the endorsements of a wide range of progressive organizations.
“The Blue Voter Guide will show your ballot for all national offices, all statewide offices and ballot measures and your state legislators. If you live in a large population county or in a state capital, you’ll see local races as well,” he said. “We’re driving turnout by turning sample ballots into simple super ballots, making voting easy and fun.”
To use the Blue Voter Guide, voters go to BlueVoterGuide.org, enter their address and view a ballot with candidates, propositions and judges—along with endorsements from the Democratic Party and progressive organizations. The choices voters make can be shared through the app with friends and family by email and on social media.
Berlin noted that the Blue Voter Guide does not collect or distribute address information.
To view a video demonstration of the Blue Voter Guide click Blue Voter Guide Video.
About Field Team 6
Field Team 6 was launched in 2019 to register new Democrats in swing states and districts that were most needed to expand the House majority, flip the Senate and take back the White House. Having accomplished that goal by helping to register 1.5 million Democratic voters, now Field Team 6 is working to register one million new Democrats before the do-or-die midterms in order to create a workable Senate majority, save the House and elect Democrats down ballot – all to save democracy itself. For more information, visit https://FieldTeam6.org.
-30-
Jay Nachman
Press Releases, Etc.
+1 215-868-8057
email us here