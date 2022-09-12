Frontline Asset Strategies Recognized for 2021 Best Secondary Overall Liquidation Rate

Frontline Asset Strategies Awarded 2021 Best Secondary Overall Liquidation Rate

Frontline Asset Strategies is proud to announce its recent recognition from American First Finance distinguishing the team’s outstanding performance in 2021.

To see those efforts reach quantifiable success us a rewarding experience. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to continuing to show creditors the benefits of partnering with Frontline” — Tom Clement, Chief Sales Officer at Frontline Asset Strategies.

ROSEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Asset Strategies, a receivables management agency with offices in Roseville, MN and Jacksonville, FL, is proud to announce its recent recognition from American First Finance distinguishing the team’s outstanding performance in 2021. Partnering with issuers such as American First Finance as well as many other well-known creditors, Frontline understands the necessity of providing a truly positive consumer experience, maintaining brand integrity, and reaching consumers with respect and transparency.

“We have been continuously striving to optimize our systems, technologies, and processes for efficiency and the best customer experience possible. To see those efforts reach quantifiable success even during a year of many adjustments—including the multiple economic and regulatory changes that we’ve all hurdled—is a rewarding experience to be sure. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to continuing to show creditors the benefits of partnering with Frontline,” said Tom Clement, Chief Sales Officer and Partner at Frontline Asset Strategies.

The company is dedicated to using consumer-centric technology and thoughtfully refined processes to bolster consumer and client satisfaction from all angles. Recognizing that the future of collections is digital, Frontline invested in an ADA-accessible, mobile-friendly website with convenient consumer features for managing accounts online. The consumer online portal allows consumers to quickly and conveniently update communication preferences, view account information, communicate with a representative, or make a payment. Bilingual, knowledgeable, friendly representatives are available to assist consumers who prefer a more personalized experience.

With over a century of combined experience in providing outstanding service and innovative solutions, the leadership team is composed of dedicated, experienced, and knowledgeable executives. The team is grounded in its commitment to community and volunteerism, faithfully serving individually in local schools, churches and nonprofit organizations. Integrity and service to others informs the way the team moves and works internally, in business and with consumers. Frontline Asset Strategies is an RMAI Certified Receivables Business and an active member of ACA International.

Creditors interested in learning more or partnering with Frontline may visit frontlineas.com, connect with Frontline on LinkedIn, or call 888-715-2410 for more information.

About Frontline Asset Strategies

Founded in 2008, Frontline Asset Strategies is a nationally licensed and bonded full-service collection agency specializing in accounts receivables management solutions that assist clients with maximizing the recovery of delinquent and non-performing accounts. The Frontline Asset Strategies team works with integrity and transparency to deliver positive consumer interactions that exceed expectations. They are headquartered in Roseville, MN with an additional location in Jacksonville, FL.

