North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size, Share Trends, Demand, Application, Key Players and Forecast to 2028
Biological safety cabinet market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market Overview:
Biological safety cabinet (also referred as biosafety cabinet (BSC) or microbiological safety cabinets) is a ventilated laboratory workspace that is basically used to protect the laboratory worker and the surrounding environment from harmful pathogens. The biological safety cabinets are majorly used for working safely at a defined biosafety level, with materials contaminated by pathogens.
The increasing adoption of automation in laboratories along with growing rate of surgical procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, respiratory diseases and Alzheimer’s are the significant factors responsible for driving the growth of the biological safety cabinet market. Additionally, rising research and development activities in biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical industries and the surging risk of communicable diseases also heighten the market's overall growth. However, the high cost of biological safety cabinets is estimated to obstruct the market’s growth.
Furthermore, the technological advancements and favorable regulation are promoting the use of biological safety cabinets in the healthcare industries are expected to generate profitable opportunities for the market. On the other hand, availability of alternative cabinets such as aseptic containment isolator have the potential to challenge the market’s growth negatively.
This biological safety cabinet market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research biological safety cabinet market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
DRIVERS:
REGULATIONS DRIVING THE BIOLOGICAL SAFETY CABINET MARKET
In laboratories, there are various gases and hazardous chemical such as chlorine, carbon monoxide, ammonia, boron trichloride, acetylene, ethylene, nitrogen, argon and others present in air which are responsible for infectious diseases. According to 0SHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), more than 450,000 people is working in lab (U.S.). Hence, many organizations and the government have taken safety action for the people who are working the lab.
North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market Scope and Market Size
Biological safety cabinet market is segmented on the basis of type, filter and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into class I, class II and class III.
On the basis of filter, the market is segmented into high efficiency particulate air filter (hepa) and ultra-low penetration air filter (ulpa).
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories, academic and research institutions, industrial and others.
North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market Country Level Analysis
Biological safety cabinet market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, filter and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the biological safety cabinet market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.
The country section of the biological safety cabinet market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
Biological safety cabinet market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for biological safety cabinet market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the biological safety cabinet market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
Competitive Landscape and North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market Share Analysis
Biological safety cabinet market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to biological safety cabinet market.
The major players covered in the biological safety cabinet market report are ThermoFisher, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Labconco, Baker, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, NuAire, Cruma, Biobase Biodusty(Shandong), Co., Ltd, Germfree Laboratories, Inc., h2igroup, Air Science, AirClean Systems, Inc., Berner International, Haier Medical, Yamato Scientific co., ltd, Telstar, Flow Sciences, Inc., ALPINA, Bigneat Ltd, EuroClone S.p.A., Terra Universal. Inc among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
