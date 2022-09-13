Over 5000 attendees expected at AI & Big Data Expo in Santa Clara
"We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of AI & Big Data specialists are heading to Santa Clara, California next month on the 5-6 October 2022 to share their insights about the most recent developments surrounding Artificial Intelligence. This year’s edition will include high-level speakers representing some of the most exciting brands in the industry, including Target, GE Aviation, UPS and LinkedIn.
— Lia Richards
The event is a perfect opportunity to network with the industry leaders, learn more about the newest developments and join thought-provoking discussions around AI & Big Data. Visitors will benefit from 2 days of interactive panel discussions and inspiring presentations delivered by leading industry experts.
The AI & Big Data Tech Expo is part of a 6 event, co-located series. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
This year’s edition is bringing some of the biggest names in AI. During the event, the attendees will have a chance to listen to the talks from:
● Subramanian Iyer - Sr Director of AI - Target
● Maryanne Graves - Senior Product Manager of Automation - John Deere
● Chanchal Chatterjee - Artificial Intelligence Leader, Google Cloud - Google
● Laura Patel - Principal Data Scientist - UPS
● Glen Willis - Founding Team Member & Head Solutions Architect - Monte Carlo Data
● Anand Sathiyamurthy - Chief Product Officer - Flagstar Bank
Not to mention the representatives from Qualytics, Linkedin, Munich Reinsurance and much more!
Lia Richards, the head of conference at AI & Big Data Expo says:
"It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies - this expo is a must-attend".
Tickets for the expo floor are available free of charge, with 1-day passes for conference tracks starting from $499. However, if you are an industry leader or a senior executive, TechEx offers 2-day complimentary passes. The number of complimentary passes is limited and can be requested via the following link:
https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/complimentary-press-passes/
Lukasz Sitkiewicz
Encore Media Group Ltd
+ +44 1179809023
email us here