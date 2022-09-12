Licensed crypto trading desk ‘Encryptus’ integrates with Liminal to automate its wallet operations

Encryptus integrates with Liminal to automate its wallet operations

Encryptus will be using Liminal for their entire wallet infrastructure to execute all the transactions and provide real-time settlement to its customers

At Liminal, we take pride in curating solutions that are customisable and suitable for crypto trading desks like Encryptus.” — Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Liminal

DUBAI, DUBAI, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Asset Wallet Infrastructure provider ‘ Liminal ’ has won the mandate to manage Dubai’s DMCC licensed trading platform Encryptus’. Encryptus will leverage Liminal’s industry-leading institutional custody to manage its digital asset holdings with a hybrid operations infrastructure. Liminal with this win strengthens its position in the industry as the most trusted and compatible wallet infrastructure service provider for exchanges and other institutions like OTCs, blockchains, individual projects etc. The platform further displays its flexibility and unique customisable service offering making it stand apart from its competitors in the web3 spectrum.Liminal’s globally compliant wallet infrastructure will help Encryptus customise its workflow and automate its operations making it seamless and convenient for the users. By integrating Liminal into their ecosystem, Encryptus’ has streamlined its entire crypto onramp and offramp, making the overall operations secure, more compliant and efficient. Benefiting from Encryptus’s existing integrations with TRM, all the transactions carried out by Encryptus henceforth would be automatically scanned across TRM for coins and wallet monitoring. In addition, Liminal will also be streamlining and automating its entire workflow from receiving funds from users to auto-sweeping them into cold and hot wallets, to processing user withdrawal requests in a seamless manner.Commenting on the announcement, Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Liminal said, “At Liminal, we take pride in curating solutions that are customisable and suitable for crypto trading desks like Encryptus. Our years of experience working with exchanges and OTC desks helps us understand the operational workflow in-depth. We feel there is a natural synergy between what we offer and the problems related to operational infrastructure that Encryptus was looking for.”Mr. Shantnoo Saxsena, CEO & Founder, Encryptus adds, “We are delighted to have Liminal aboard to manage our wallet operations . Their understanding of the business, customisable service offerings, and attention to detail make Liminal the right choice for our business. At Encryptus, we aim to offer users the most compliant and transparent trading platform. We never hold users' cryptos, the users must bring in their wallets and take the cryptos from our ecosystem after purchasing.”Liminal through its deep understanding of the market requirements aims to create unique solutions that add real value to businesses and customer experience. Liminal provides a hybrid architecture using its proprietary algorithms to offer a customised solution that is plug-and-play and cost-efficient.About LiminalLiminal is an automated wallet operations infrastructure platform that offers robust security and efficiency to digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. Liminal’s security-first approach allows projects to define customised policies and assign roles to users based on their responsibilities. The operations excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding and other wallet operations. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.About EncryptusEncrypts started as a crypto advisory company in London in 2020, and since then got approvals from a couple of countries for buying and selling crypto assets. Encrypt is operated by an experienced team of experts who thoroughly understand the risks, compliances, and opportunities in the crypto space. Our mission is to empower licensed financial services companies in crypto adoption!

Liminal x Encryptus