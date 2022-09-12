Submit Release
New Online Training Package for CAMO Safety Managers is Available from Sofema Online

CAMO Safety Manager Special Package – Initial

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to share that Sofema Online has launched a new training package which meets the specific needs of the CAMO Safety Manager:

consisting of 5 online courses for the special price of 285 EUR (instead of 435 EUR)

Start learning online

About the training package:
This package is offered to meet the specific needs of the CAMO Safety Manager and covers all relevant aspects including the mandatory SMS elements (assumes the SM has previously completed Initial Human Factors) to ensure the delegates cover in sufficient depth, every aspect related to the need to be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements.

It consists of the following courses:
- SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executive
- Part CAMO Safety Training (SMS) Bridging course with VO
- Root Cause Analysis for Managers, Quality, and Safety (SMS) Practitioners
- EASA Part CAMO – SMS – Regulatory Obligations with VO
- Aviation SMS Practical Safety Auditing & Setting Performance Indicators (Recurrent)

The normal price for the 5 courses, when undertaken individually, is 435 EUR

Take them as a package for the competitive price of 285 EUR / Delegate

How to register?

Visit the course’s page and enroll directly on the website or email team@sassofia.com for group enrollments.

For new SOL customers:
Check out our Free Product Demonstration with Voice-Over

What is more:
- Existing customers are welcome to join the membership program – SOL Plus, Enjoy a Free Course every year + up to 25% off on training courses: www.sassofia.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SOL-Plus-Brochure.pdf
- Receive unlimited access to 250+ training programs for 1 year – Take a Freedom Pass for individuals: www.sofemaonline.com/courses/freedom-pass or Get a Corporate Freedom Pass for organisations: www.sofemaonline.com/courses/corporate-freedom-pass

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
email us here
