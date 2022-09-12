New Online Training Package for CAMO Safety Managers is Available from Sofema Online
CAMO Safety Manager Special Package – InitialSOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to share that Sofema Online has launched a new training package which meets the specific needs of the CAMO Safety Manager:
consisting of 5 online courses for the special price of 285 EUR (instead of 435 EUR)
Start learning online
About the training package:
This package is offered to meet the specific needs of the CAMO Safety Manager and covers all relevant aspects including the mandatory SMS elements (assumes the SM has previously completed Initial Human Factors) to ensure the delegates cover in sufficient depth, every aspect related to the need to be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 145.A.30 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements.
It consists of the following courses:
- SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executive
- Part CAMO Safety Training (SMS) Bridging course with VO
- Root Cause Analysis for Managers, Quality, and Safety (SMS) Practitioners
- EASA Part CAMO – SMS – Regulatory Obligations with VO
- Aviation SMS Practical Safety Auditing & Setting Performance Indicators (Recurrent)
The normal price for the 5 courses, when undertaken individually, is 435 EUR
Take them as a package for the competitive price of 285 EUR / Delegate
How to register?
Visit the course’s page and enroll directly on the website or email team@sassofia.com for group enrollments.
