Footwear Sole Material Market to reach USD 36,041.66 million by 2029 an Amazing Growth | Allbirds, Inc., Solvay, Dow

The Footwear sole material market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 36,041.66 million by 2029. Rising knee and ankle problems among the aging population and a rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear acts as driver for the footwear sole material market growth.

Global Footwear's sole material market report acts as an authentic source of information that puts forth a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities, and status. The research studies accomplished in this report help to guess several important aspects that include but are not limited to investment in a rising market, the success of a new product, and expansion of market share. This market research report also offers details about consumers’ demands, preferences, and their variable liking of particular products. All the data and information, especially numerical data, involved in this Footwear sole material market document has been represented very well in the form of graphs, charts, or tables for a better understanding of users.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Footwear Sole Material Market

Shoe soles are made from a variety of materials, including natural rubber, leather, polyurethane, and PVC compounds. The shoe sole materials consist of natural and synthetic materials, including leather and polymers, among others, having application in the manufacture of footwear soles. Numerous materials are employed for the manufacture of footwear soles depending on the type of footwear, its application, and the environment in which it is utilized. Some of the major materials include rubber, daintier and thermoplastic polyurethane. These materials are flexible, and strong, and offer ultimate comfort to the wearer's feet.

Footwear sole materials offer flexibility and extensive protection for the wearer. The footwear sole material market is gaining significant growth due to rising knee and ankle problems among the aging population, and the rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear. The increase in footwear production globally, and rising demand for sports footwear are also boosting the growth of the global footwear sole material market. However, the emission of harmful gases from raw materials such as rubber in sole manufacturing, time consumption for the proper sole bonding process, and use of low-quality raw materials by local manufacturers are expected to restrain the market growth of footwear sole materials during the forecast period. The development of advanced technologies in shoe sole production, a rise in demand for eco-friendly footwear, and an increase in the demand for sustainable materials will create opportunities for the market in the forecasted period. Complexity in designing shoe soles and supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 can create a massive challenge for the market.

Some of the major players operating in the footwear sole material market are:

INOAC CORPORATION

Unisol India

INGOM SRL

Vibram Corporation

Allbirds, Inc.

Solvay

Soles by MICHELIN

Arkema

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Dow

Huntsman International LLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Continental AG

Others

The Footwear sole material market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the Footwear sole material market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Footwear Sole Material Market Scope and Market Size

The Footwear sole material market is segmented based on product, soling material, sole component, sole type, distribution channel, and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into non-athletic and athletic. In 2022, the non-athletic segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the demand for flip-flops is increasing for both men and women.

On the basis of soling material, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into polyurethane, rubber, EVA, PVC, PEBA, leather, and bio-materials. . In 2022, the rubber segment is expected to dominate the market as rubber provides protection against exposure to high temperatures.

On the basis of sole components, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into the outsole, innersole, and midsole. In 2022, the outsole component segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market due to its tough and durable nature.

On the basis of sole type, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into new soles and repair soles. In 2022, the new sole segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the new sole appears to be better in every form than the repair sole.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into direct sale/B2B, E-commerce, specialty stores, and others. In 2022, the direct sale/B2B segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as it allows the manufacturers to order in bulk quantity and is cost-effective.

On the basis of end-user, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into men, women, and kids. In 2022, the women's segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the demand for new fashionable footwear is more among women.

Footwear Sole Material Market Country Level Analysis

The Footwear sole material market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, product, soling material, sole component, sole type, distribution channel, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Footwear sole material market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, Portugal, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, and the rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The product segment in China country is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of an increase in footwear production globally. The product segment in Italy is dominating the market owing to the rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear and increasing demand for meat and its by-products among consumers. Brazil is leading the growth of the global market for product segment is dominating in this country rising knee and ankle problems among the aging population.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Strategic Activities by Major Market Players to Enhance the Awareness for Benefits of Footwear Sole Material is Boosting the Market Growth of Footwear Sole Material Market.

