Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 5.12% Forecast by 2029

Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the empty intravenous (IV) bags market was USD 3427 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5109.72 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis: -

Intravenous (IV) therapy bags are used to prevent dehydration, keep blood pressure in check, and administer medications or nutrition to patients who cannot eat. Empty IV Bags are easy to handle and store both the diluent and the medication powder separately until the point of use.

Increased due to the environmental friendliness of non-PVC IV bags, increased government activities, rising malnutrition prevalence, and rising cancer incidence globally. According to the World Health Organization, diarrhoeal illness is the second largest cause of death in children under the age of five. Every year, over 1.7 billion instances of pediatric diarrhoea are reported worldwide. The possibility of chemical leaking from plastic IV bags, on the other hand, is a substantial market restraint.

Some of the major players operating in the Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags market are

Sippex IV Bag (U.S)

Technoflex (Japan)

Wipak Group (Germany)

Baxter (U.S)

Braun (Germany)

ICU Medical Inc. (U.S)

POLYCINE GmbH (Germany)

RENOLIT SE (Germany)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (U.S)

Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co.Ltd. (China)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

