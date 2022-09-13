Solifi named to 2022 IDC FinTech Top 100

Solifi appears on the prestigious annual list that ranks the world’s leading providers of financial technology.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced it was named to the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 19th annual vendor ranking recognizes the world’s top 100 leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry.

“We are honored to be recognized by IDC as one of the world’s top 100 financial technology providers,” says David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi. “Solifi solutions provide a highly scalable system of record for many financial institutions around the world. Our mission-critical systems for consumer and commercial credit management support the full value chain from origination to contract administration and portfolio management for a variety of financial services firms including banks, non-banks, and credit unions. We are committed to working with our valued customers to continuously enhance our portfolio of innovative technology solutions on our software-as-a-service (SaaS) open finance platform.”

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry – an industry that IDC forecasts to reach $590 billion (USD) in worldwide IT spending by 2025.

“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services industry and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”

IDC states that to thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Solifi and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

The 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings are based on 2021 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. This is the second consecutive year Solifi has appeared on the prestigious list. The 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings list is available online.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.