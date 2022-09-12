With 25.50% CAGR, Population Health Management Solutions Market is expected to reach at USD 232.22 billion by 2029

Global Population Health Management Solutions Market

Population health management is known to be a patient friendly platform that supports in regulating the treatment costs. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the population health management solutions market is expected to reach the value of USD 232.22 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 25.50% during the forecast period. “Healthcare providers” accounts for the largest end user segment in the health management solutions market owning to the presence of government mandates and rise in healthcare costs.

Competitive Landscape and Population Health Management Solutions Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the population health management solutions market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Healthagen, Optum, Inc., IBM Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Health Catalyst., i2i Population Health, Accenture., Deloitte LLP, NXGN Management, LLC, Fonemed., Xerox Corporation, Medecision, and ZeOmega, among others.

Population Health Management Solutions Market Dynamics

Use of big data analytics

It is a challenge to store the bulk data generated by the electronic health records (EHR) on the local storage devices due to the risk associated with the loss of essential data. Hence, deploying these population health management solutions becomes critical to enable easy sharing and storage of big data.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market.

The increase in the cost of operations and the decline in reimbursements for laboratory services

The surge in the cost of various medical procedures, along with the reduction in reimbursements for laboratory services, accelerate the demand for population health management solutions across healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Additionally, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, high demand for expanded care delivery, and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the population health management solutions market.

Opportunities

Additionally, focus on personalized medicine extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Advanced analytics and predictive modeling applications allow healthcare organizations in treating patient in a personalized way to produce the best possible outcomes. Additionally, popularity of value-based medicine expand the population health management solutions market's growth rate in the future.

Recent Development

Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands) partnered with openDoctor (US) in March 2021, to deliver an integrated radiological patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services.

Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands) launched Patient Flow Management Solution in February 2021 that provides full remote information access.

Global Population Health Management Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

The population health management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Software

Services

Based on component, population health management solutions market is segmented into software and services.

End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

Population health management solutions market has also been segmented based on the end user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, employer groups and government bodies.

Mode of Delivery

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Based on mode of delivery, the population health management solutions market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

Population Health Management Solutions Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The population health management solutions market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, mode of delivery and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare interoperability solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the population health management solutions market because of the increase in healthcare costs within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Major Highlights of TOC: Population Health Management Solutions Market

1 Population Health Management Solutions Market Overview

2 Population Health Management Solutions Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Population Health Management Solutions Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029

4 Population Health Management Solutions Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)

5 Population Health Management Solutions Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Population Health Management Solutions Market Analysis by Application

7 Population Health Management Solutions Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Population Health Management Solutions Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Population Health Management Solutions Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Population Health Management Solutions market in 2029?

What are the key factors driving the Population Health Management Solutions market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Population Health Management Solutions market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Population Health Management Solutions market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Population Health Management Solutions market space?

What are the Population Health Management Solutions market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Population Health Management Solutions market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Population Health Management Solutions market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Population Health Management Solutions market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Population Health Management Solutions market?

