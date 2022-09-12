Ulatus Partners with World-class Ed-Tech Provider Discovery Education in delivering Techbooks to Students in China
Discovery Education has been working with us for some time now, and the successful completion of another project has helped strengthen our relationship with them further.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulatus, a globally-recognized translation and localization services company that helps researchers and businesses grow beyond regional borders strengthened the strategic alliance with Discovery Education.
— Shilpa Mittal, CEO of Ulatus
The project entailed translating middle-school science textbooks from English to Simplified Chinese. The scope of the translation was 10 books. The challenging project was completed within seven weeks and met the quality benchmarks set by Discovery Education.
The long-term partnership will see academic professionals from two organizations working together to simplify access to life sciences books and provide solutions for students and teachers.
The aim of the project was to build the foundation for middle school kids in helping them understand life sciences. The highlight of the project is the importance of connectivity to deliver critical educational information such as life sciences, natural phenomena, and healthcare. Discovery Education Techbooks can be used to make the delivery of knowledge more efficient for providers and more inclusive for students.
Shilpa Mittal, CEO of Ulatus, said, "The strategic alliance with Discovery Education has been a great learning experience for Ulatus. Due to the hard work of our teams, especially our global curriculum experts, they’ve always given us the desired outcome. Discovery Education has been working with us for some time now, and the successful completion of this project has helped strengthen our relationship with them further.”
Elizabeth Catania, Senior Director of Techbook Development at Discovery Education said, “All of our collaborations with Ulatus to date have been amazing experiences! They deliver top-notch quality within the required deadline and their team is supportive throughout the projects. This particular project was important for us and we are glad we had Ulatus for the job”!
About Discovery Education: Discovery Education is the worldwide Ed-tech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional support, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading Ed-tech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.
About Ulatus: Ulatus is a global leader in professional translation services, helping researchers and businesses grow beyond regional borders through the power of language and localization. Founded in 2005, Ulatus has 200,000+ clients worldwide, with 3,000+ language experts working in more than 50 languages in 125+ countries, with more than 2 million words translated. It is among the 1% of translation companies worldwide to be ISO 17100:2015 certified. Some of the global awards and recognitions won by the brand include: Google SME Award, Red Herring Top 100 Asia and Global Awards, The Golden Bridge Awards for Best Entrepreneur (Women), and 2021’s Most Impactful Leaders in Pharma & Biotech awarded to Ulatus CEO Shilpa Mittal. Their motto “Localize to Globalize” points to their aim to “go beyond” mere language translation in supporting brands to build a solid local presence. Some of their valued clients include Discovery Education, Coursera, Pfizer, Netflix, Abbott, and American Express.
