Ulatus relaunches its game localization solutions service offering
A service to help gaming companies conquer different geographies worldwide
The global gaming market has been growing and localization is being seriously considered by gaming companies as a means of attracting countless new customers and expanding into international markets.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulatus, a global translation services company that helps researchers and businesses grow beyond regional borders through localization, has now added a host of new services under its gaming solutions vertical.
Some new services have been added, and some of the older gaming solutions services have been enhanced. These services include game localization, game testing, I & Machine Translation, Game Audio, and Marketing for Games. Some of the advantages these solutions will provide to gaming companies include market expansions, native game experience, improvement of user retention, superior game functionality, personalized content, marketing transcreation, etc.
The service process is quite simple, where interested gaming companies can opt to fill out a simple form, after which they are provided a free game description, including SEO for the Play store/App store.
Shilpa Mittal, Ulatus CEO, said, “The global gaming market has been continuing to surge, and localization is being seriously considered by gaming companies as a means of attracting countless new customers and expanding into international markets. Localization helps gaming communities grow and generates interest among new players across the globe. It is to harness this opportunity that we have added an array of gaming solutions to our services. We see tremendous growth potential in this particular sector as a company.”
About Ulatus
Ulatus is a global leader in professional translation services, helping researchers and businesses grow beyond regional borders through the power of language and localization. Founded in 2005, Ulatus has 200,000+ clients worldwide, with 3,000+ language experts working in more than 50 languages in 125+ countries, with more than 2 million words translated. It is among the 1% of translation companies worldwide to be ISO 17100:2015 certified. Some of the global awards and recognitions won by the brand include: Google SME Award, Red Herring Top 100 Asia and Global Award, The Golden Bridge Awards for Best Entrepreneur (Women), and 2021's Most Impactful Leaders in Pharma & Biotech awarded to Ulatus CEO Shilpa Mittal. Their motto “Localize to Globalize” points to their aim to “go beyond” mere language translation in supporting brands to build a solid local presence. Some of our valued clients include Discovery Education, Coursera, Pfizer, Netflix, Abbott, and American Express.
