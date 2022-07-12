Submit Release
Ulatus partners with Global Book Alliance to offer free book translations

Ulatus partners with Global Book Alliance to offer free book translations and further educational opportunities for all children.

While bringing education and fun stories to children is key, we also believe giving back to the global community should be an integral part of running any successful business.”
— Shilpa Mittal CEO, Ulatus
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulatus, a global translation services company, partnered with the Global Book Alliance (GBA), an alliance that aims to support the delivery of free educational books to every child in the world. This partnership aims to ensure that books are translated into more languages and added to the Global Digital Library for children across the world to read and enjoy. The Global Digital Library is a flagship initiative of the GBA, and it collects existing high-quality resources that support open education and makes them available on the web, mobile, and print.

Through this alliance, Ulatus will be providing free translations of books into different languages for children worldwide. Initially, the focus will be on French translations, with plans to include other languages like Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Vietnamese, Thai, Bahasa Indonesian, Spanish and Arabic. The aim is to translate at least 10 books per month and update them on the Global Digital Library for children to access globally in their local language. Ulatus will also support children’s education in their local language by providing a free translation of mathematics books.

Scott Walter, Deputy Chair of the GBA, said, “With the benefit of Ulatus’s translation services, the Global Digital Library can now make even more online titles accessible to children and youth and increase the diversity of languages in which the books are offered. We look forward to a long and productive partnership serving readers worldwide.”

Shilpa Mittal CEO, Ulatus resonated with this, “Ulatus looks forward to providing free translations of books for children in developing countries through this collaboration. While bringing education and fun stories to these children is key, we also believe giving back to the global community should be an integral part of running any successful business.”

About Ulatus
Ulatus is a global leader in professional translation services, helping researchers and businesses grow beyond regional borders through the power of language and localization. Founded in 2005, Ulatus has 200,000+ clients worldwide, with 3,000+ language experts working in more than 50 languages in 125+ countries, with more than 2 million words translated. It is among the 1% of translation companies worldwide to be ISO 17100:2015 certified. Some of the global awards and recognitions won by the brand include: Google SME Award, Red Herring Top 100 Asia and Global Award, The Golden Bridge Awards for Best Entrepreneur (Women), and 2021's Most Impactful Leaders in Pharma & Biotech awarded to Ulatus CEO Shilpa Mittal. Their motto “Localize to Globalize” points to their aim to “go beyond” mere language translation in supporting brands to build a solid local presence. Some of our valued clients include Discovery Education, Coursera, Pfizer, Netflix, Abbott, and American Express.

Visit www.ulatus.com to learn more.

About Global Book Alliance
Global Book Alliance is a partnership of donors, multilateral agencies, and non-government organizations whose vision is a world in which all children have access to quality books that they can use to learn to read, read to know and develop a love of reading.

Visit https://www.globalbookalliance.org/ to learn more.

