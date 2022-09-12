Screevo to join advisory board of the Voice Technology Master at University of Groningen
The Master is the only one of its kind devoted to voice technology: the interdisciplinary program is an opportunity for students of different backgroundsROME, ITALY, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice technologies have been changing the way we live, transact, and interact with each other. In the last two years especially, speech recognition technologies have seen huge adoption across all the industries – including manufacturing, healthcare, telco, media and energy.
According to a report by Opus Research and Deepgram, 77% of companies are using voice technology to identify new business opportunities, and 62% are leveraging it to increase revenue. We are talking about the Next Big Thing.
Just as the smartphone ushered in a new wave of innovation, forever changing how we communicate, engage, navigate, and shop, so too is voice technology poised to fundamentally alter how we interact with our ubiquitous, interconnected devices. In order to train new experts and professionals in this field the University of Groningen has launched a very interesting Voice Technology Master.
This Master’s programme is one-of-its-kind. No other Master’s programme in continental Europe is dedicated exclusively to Voice Technology. The interdisciplinary program provides an opportunity for students of different backgrounds to contribute to this fast-growing field, be it by developing tools for small languages, contributing to research in voice pathology, or by working on one of the myriad innovations in voice technology.
The participants will acquire expertise in speech recognition and speech synthesis and expand their network by connecting to experts from Silicon Valley and local start-ups. Among them, we need to mention Screevo, Voice Assistant for Deskless Workers, which allows the creation of voice controls on any software system, without any necessary integration. Screevo has just entered the Advisory Board of this unique Master of Science, together with well-known worldwide companies like Apple and Mozilla, alongside hot start-ups like AmberScript, among others.
Domenico Crescenzo, CEO and Founder at Screevo, says: “We will support innovation in speech technology by offering awards to encourage a healthy spirit of competition between teams to carry out research and let students touch the real world with their own hands. We will also activate new thesis projects to push the world of speech technology further by testing new algorithms”.
Matt Coler, Program Director, says, “We are very excited to involve Screevo in this program, not just because their innovative research applications are a great sandbox for students to learn more about challenges outside of academia, but also as a tangible way to foster greater cooperation between industry and university. Screevo’s support within our program has already proven to be inspiring to students. As a member of the advisory board, they will have a critical role in inspiring this new generation of young scholars.”
