Pistalab Cup Monaco: there is time until July 14 to register to this racing reference event
Pistalab Cup Monaco: there is time until July 14 to register to this racing reference eventMILAN, ITALY, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the numerous requests, the deadline for registering to Pistalab Cup Monaco has been extended to July 14th.
It will be one of the virtual motorsport events of the year, with an exceptional prize pool of over 100.000 XDB Tokens. This car racing will be a single-brand trophy, which will take place on an ASSETTO CORSA platform (PC version), including a race with head-to-head pursuit in a special circuit designed specifically for the occasion, a highly tactical course, with two highlights in which the participants will be able to give the best of themselves by putting their technical skills to the test.
Main sponsor of the event is the DigitalBits Foundation, a leading contributor to the DigitalBits blockchain, focused on supporting the growth of the DigitalBits ecosystem and adoption of the DigitalBits blockchain with the core objectives of enhancing the consumer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Any asset can be tokenized on the ecologically sustainable DigitalBits blockchain, including NFTs created by artists, sports organizations and other brands. DigitalBits also provides the foundation for real-world mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.
One of the peculiar characteristics of the race is the use of the E-Stratos, a fantasy car, full electric with over 1,000 HP capable of exceeding 300 km / h, derived from the New Stratos, a real car, recently auctioned for around 800,000 euros, made in 24 units by the Turin-based Manifattura Automobili Torino.
At the moment there are 234 registered people for the race, which really wants to give the opportunity to all the most talented drivers to show themselves to the general public to be then selected for further virtual races.
Qualifying for the race will be open from 14 to 20 July, while until 21 July it will be possible to compete for the Golden Skin Award, which will crown the most beautiful livery among those present at the event. The winner will receive a prize of XDB 20.000: it will be possible to participate in this side event downloading the basic file, adding colors and images of your choice, being careful not to delete the writings present and then posting the photo on Instagram and tagging @pistalab. A mixed popular and pro jury will determine the winner, who will be awarded, together with the fastest racers, at the Gala evening which will take place in Monaco (29 July), where the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco is expected.
The event is developed in partnership with Monaco Town Hall, Foundation Albert II de Monaco, Monaco e-sport Fondation, Pistalab Academy and Fight aids monk.
“it is exciting to see this interest in the event. well-known names in simracing are recording very interesting lap times!” - says Pietro Giglio, CEO at McRevo and creator of the format “Pistalab” -
All the information (included the instructions to participate to Golden Skin Award) are available here: www.pistalab.com
The race will be broadcasted live on YouTube and provides for the free participation of all competitors, each from their own home.
PRESS KIT (images & various materials)
Gian Maria Brega
Mammamia Agency
+39 338 902 0851
brega@mammamia.agency
Visit us on social media:
Other