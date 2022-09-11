Home Sustainable Champion – EDNRE Food Garden

As countries around the world reopen its borders and commence the road to economic recovery, Tokelau’s Ministry of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment (EDNRE) had embarked on promoting a health lifestyles for all communities through its food garden initiatives.

With in-country lockdowns lifted the global pandemic has been stressful, however in Tokelau these lockdowns have been beneficial to some extent as its peoples have had the opportunity to spend more time in their food gardens, contributing a positive impact to the people’s health.

Back in 2020 as the world closed its borders to international travel and tourism, the EDNRE department distributed seeds in April to households on the island during the pandemic. This initiative was organised by EDNRE department for each household to have access to their own home food garden to improve healthy eating habits and enhancing food security through sustainable agriculture.

Despite the poor fertile soil conditions and harsh environmental conditions as compared to other island countries, but villages on each Nuku still managed to grow and provide seedlings for household gardens by using all the means of resources on the land and traditional knowledge. Families and organisations are now growing household gardens and not have to rely on imported vegetables as they are now reaping and eating from their own gardens.

The EDNRE’s agricultural activities are in alignment with Tokelaus National Strategic Plan (TNSP) 2021 – 2026: Strategic Goal 6 of the “To Strengthen Environment and Climate Change Resilience” by utilizing the soil to meet the overall vision of the TNSP of “Thriving Communities with Equal Opportunities for All”. While the EDNRE Strategic Plan 2022 – 2025 vision of “Environment Security is Strategic to Food and National Securities” cascades down to the communities to engage more in growing food gardens for improved healthy living.

Currently, EDNRE department has its own gardens and nursery on each nuku (village) – supply seedlings and technical advices for families and organization on agriculture and food security.

Source: Tokelau Department of EDNRE

Photo Credit: Tokelau Department of EDNRE