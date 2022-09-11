Home Vanuatu Removes All Pre-Departure COVID Testing

Port-Vila, Vanuatu – 6 September, 2022: The Vanuatu Tourism Office is pleased to share that visitors to Vanuatu will no longer be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country, effective, 12 September 2022 and onward.

“Vanuatu has come a long way. Removing all pre-departure testing has been a point of contentious in the months leading to border re-opening in July and now post border, we welcome the revised change by the Ministry of Health.” says Adela Issachar Aru, Chief Executive Officer of the Vanuatu Tourism Office.

“The removal of the travel restrictions will greatly help the recovery of the tourism industry supporting both aviation and cruise travel into the destination. Visitors can now travel to Vanuatu without any hassle.

We acknowledge the hard work and expertise of our Health professionals and border control agencies, as they continue to work together with the Department of Tourism and the Vanuatu Tourism Office, making sure that the safety of the People of Vanuatu remains our top priority, while maintaining a safe level of surveillance to allow our international visitors to travel in without much of the Covid-restrictions, as we can still experience in other parts of the world and in the region” She continues.

Making it even easier for all international travellers, including tourists, to visit our shores. This change applies to all arrivals by air and sea. While full vaccination against COVID-19 is encouraged before travelling to the country, this is also not mandatory. Once in Vanuatu, there is no quarantine or arrival testing required.

If a traveler tests positive for COVID-19 while in Vanuatu or develops symptoms, they will need to isolate for seven (7) days at their hotel or resort. For citizens and permanent residents, home-isolation is encouraged and possible. For more information on these requirements, please visit to Vanuatu’s Ministry of Health website here.

Vanuatu reopened its borders to international travellers for the first time on 1 July, with visitors now able to freely travel throughout the archipelago and experience the country’s once-in-a-lifetime moments. From trekking through the jungle of remote islands, visiting local villages and soaking in kastom to tasting the country’s fresh island cuisine (kai kai), Vanuatu offers all the best of a tropical island holiday

Air Vanuatu currently operates five non-stop flights from Sydney, one direct service a week from Melbourne and Nadi, and three non-stop flights a week from Brisbane, Auckland and Noumea to Port Vila. Aircalin operates a weekly Saturday flights to Port-Vila and Fiji Airways with three flight a week. Solomon Airlines will move to two weekly Honiara-Port-Vila services, commencing in October. Virgin Australia confirms resuming flights from Brisbane to Port Vila, up to five times a week from March 2023.

Travellers are encouraged to check the Vanuatu Tourism Office website for the latest information and health directions prior to travel, as well as for inspiration on visiting Vanuatu www.vanuatu.travel