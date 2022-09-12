Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Appoints Iconic Film Director, Writer and Producer Damian Lee As Production President

Providence logo

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has appointed industry titan, Damian Lee, as Production President in addition to being appointed as President of its subsidiary, Providence Film Group.

An industry veteran based in Los Angeles and Toronto with three decades of experience in Hollywood, he has developed deep relationships with diverse A-list talent across the spectrum. This includes writers, directors, actors, and producers, while playing a key role in many film and television projects across the globe. In addition, he has cast many stars in roles that helped launched their careers such as Jim Carrey, Nina Dobrev (VAMPIRE DIARIES), Kim Coates (SONS OF ANARCHY, KING OF SORROW), Jason Priestley (90210) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (SUPERMAN AND LOIS).

As well, Lee has had the privilege of working with legends in show business such as Charles Bronson (DEATH WISH), Roy Scheider (JAWS) and James Caan (THE GODFATHER).

Lee will also utilize key production partnerships with highly acclaimed individuals such as the very talented Producer/Editor William Steinkamp whose credits include THE SHACK, BREAKOUT, A TIME TO KILL and SCENT OF A WOMAN. Steinkamp and Lee are currently completing PRAY FOR ME.

Such notable projects include, but not limited to, A FIGHTING MAN, HEARTS OF WAR, A DARK TRUTH, BREAKOUT, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S LAST RESORT and the perennial teen favorite SKI SCHOOL.

In his new roles, Lee will be responsible for overseeing sales and partnership initiatives, maintaining strategic contacts with existing commercial partners, developing new partnerships, managing the Companies’ agency representation, and continuing to expand the Companies’ footprint in the U.S. and global marketplace, overseeing all aspects of the Companies’ production policies, objectives and initiatives, supervising the overall production processes, assisting management, and other directors, with developing, communicating, executing and sustaining strategy, including strategic planning and strategic management.

With over 60 film titles under his belt, Lee is a master when it comes to film finance and production. His job/goal/ambition will be to marry his existing financing strategies with Providence Film Group’s EB5 program. This amalgamation will provide an unparalleled finance model in Hollywood.

Providence and Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell, says, “Lee is an excellent addition to our team and we are keenly anticipating continued success with him onboard. His relationships alone catapult us into the mainstream of Hollywood power players. We’ll be a bonafide niche production company with his appointment.

UPCOMING PROVIDENCE PROJECTS:

FEATURE FILMS: FISTS OF FURY, BITTER SWEET, SKI SCHOOL 3, IPHIGENIA AT AULIS, JOHNNY TOO BAD

TELEVISION: AMBUSH KARAOKE, FOUR KINGS

Last year Providence Films inked two major deals with New Republic Pictures. The first joint development project is a remake of the 1978 war and action classic THE WILD GEESE. Providence will serve as an Executive Producer of the remake. The current draft was penned by Oscar-winning scribe of THE DEPARTED William Monahan with Jason Statham being named as the first of several A-list stars.

The second is the long-awaited biopic on Zelda Fitzgerald, famous American socialite, wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, and widely regarded as the "first American flapper" in the 1920s. Jennifer Lawrence is signed on to play the starring role of Zelda Fitzgerald.

Damian Lee states, “I very much look forward to working with the depth and support that the skilled Valiant Eagle team will provide. I know that, together, we will be producing some truly remarkable entertainment. Entertainment that will inspire audiences for decades to come.”

About Providence Film Group

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films business consists of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and demographically targeted style.

Providence Film Group

http://providencefilmgroup.org/

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of everyday life, now more than ever. With speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay or difficulty. However, a consistent and dependable level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be fully reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to do exactly that.

Technological infrastructures and the government have created huge platforms that enable effective communication. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and personal experience while downloading or streaming video. Seizing such opportunities, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets and Computers.

The need for viewers to engage online with entertainment content has proven, and is still proving to be, highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to provide the solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

