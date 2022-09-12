Victim Succumbs to Injuries from Indian Orchard Fire 

SPRINGFIELD — A 61-year-old occupant of a Springfield home has succumbed to injuries she sustained during a fire early Wednesday morning, said Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

The fire was investigated by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden DA’s office. They determined that the fire began in the victim’s bedroom along the right side of the single-family home. Though the exact cause will remain officially undetermined, investigators found candles, incense, and several boxes of matches in this area. Investigators found no working smoke alarms and the home was not protected by sprinklers.

“On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Commissioner Calvi. “I also want to remind everyone in the community to practice fire safety when using candles and incense. Always place them in a sturdy, nonflammable saucer or candleholder and keep them at least a foot from anything that can burn. Unattended candles and incense are a fire hazard, so be sure to extinguish them if you’re drowsy, going to bed, or leaving the room.”

“It’s vitally important to have working smoke alarms on every level of every home,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “More than 60% of last year’s fire deaths took place in the overnight hours. Smoke alarms are necessary tools to wake you and your loved ones in the event of a fire while you’re sleeping. Please – check your smoke alarms today. Test them to be sure they’re working properly and check the manufacturing date printed on the back. If it’s more than 10 years old, replace it right away.”

The fire at 33 Wakefield St. in Indian Orchard was first reported at about 4:15 am on Sept. 7 and caused major damage to the structure. Three adults were displaced, including the victim, who was transported from the scene with serious injuries and later passed away. Her name is not being released at this time.

###