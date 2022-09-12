Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,784 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigate Pedestrian Fatal On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a pedestrian fatal hit and run crash on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County.  

The deceased victim is identified as Marian Narain, 21, of Gambrills. Narain was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack were dispatched to a reported pedestrian struck on southbound Rt. 295 at Nursery Road.  Upon their arrival, troopers found a female lying in the road, later identified as Narain. Troopers also located a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway, about 10-15 feet over the guardrail.

The preliminary investigation indicates Narain, operating the Volkswagen SUV, was traveling southbound on Route 295 approaching Nursery Road. For reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle veered off of the road and crashed.  Investigators believe Narain exited her vehicle and entered the roadway on foot when she was subsequently struck by oncoming traffic.

Maryland State Police from the Glen Burnie Barrack and Waterloo Barrack responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with road closures and detours. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

State Police Investigate Pedestrian Fatal On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.