State Police Investigate Pedestrian Fatal On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County

September 11, 2022

(LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a pedestrian fatal hit and run crash on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased victim is identified as Marian Narain, 21, of Gambrills. Narain was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack were dispatched to a reported pedestrian struck on southbound Rt. 295 at Nursery Road. Upon their arrival, troopers found a female lying in the road, later identified as Narain. Troopers also located a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway, about 10-15 feet over the guardrail.

The preliminary investigation indicates Narain, operating the Volkswagen SUV, was traveling southbound on Route 295 approaching Nursery Road. For reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle veered off of the road and crashed. Investigators believe Narain exited her vehicle and entered the roadway on foot when she was subsequently struck by oncoming traffic.

Maryland State Police from the Glen Burnie Barrack and Waterloo Barrack responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with road closures and detours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov